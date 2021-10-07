Business Expansion Tips to Worldwide Shipping for Any Business

—

Business expansion is a sign of growth and a sure way to increase profits and reach new markets. Numerous opportunities are available in the international market for those companies that want to venture into international shipping. If this is a new venture for you, it is vital to conduct in-depth research before embarking on the business. This article will highlight some of the essential tips to get you started. Read-Along.

A. Consider the demand for your products

International shipping means venturing into different cultures, tastes, and preferences. Researching the demand for your products in a given country will help you understand whether the country presents an ideal target location for trade or not. Suppose you are planning to introduce a new product into a new market, consider the solution it will offer and whether other substitute products are available in the market. Consider the leading competitors and initiate a trade through a marketplace that is native to that country. Using the native marketplace will help you penetrate the market as it will help build familiarity with the audience.

B. Develop an International Shipping Strategy

The most successful international shipping companies employ an international shipping strategy that has been tried and tested over time since this is the critical determinant between a business succeeding or failing. Create a customized shipping strategy that will be well received by your audience, fit your budget, fall within the stipulated margins and cater to the product you are shipping. As you develop this strategy, consider your specific market, the destination countries, the products’ size and weight, and the specific services the goods will need during transit, such as refrigeration or thermal blankets for cargo.

The shipping costs may vary significantly from one courier to another based on the dimensional weight. It is also advisable to seek a courier who has customized services that fit the product you are shipping. While developing the strategy, consider the international eCommerce shipping options available such as live rates, flat and table rate shipping, free shipping and mixed and other alternative strategies. After due consideration, select the strategy that will best fulfil the need your business has.

C. Understand and follow Rules and Regulations of destination countries

Different countries have different trading and shipping rules, which you should be careful to understand and follow. Several countries have restricted the import of products from other nations, and it will be vital for you to know these destinations and countries of origin. Apart from these restrictions, some products are restricted from international shipping, such as poison. When giving the value of the shipment, make sure not to under-declare or misrepresent the actual figures since this may lead to delays or confiscation of your shipment.

D. Ensure to package the goods appropriately to avoid damage

Fragile goods need to be effectively packaged during transportation to protect them from damage. Ensure to use large packaging boxes with enough space for the products and protective materials such as thermal blankets for shipping for those products that may need thermal regulation. Supposing the products being shipped are large, use corrugated boxes with double walls since they are much stronger and more effective and may help avoid injuries among food delivery if dealing with food items.

When packaging the single items, consider wrapping them up in bubble wraps individually before putting them in a box to prevent them from damage in case they collide. Consider filling the empty spaces using kraft paper to make the boxes more compact with Styrofoam wedges for the corners of more oversized items. Ensure that the packaging boxes are appropriately sealed while avoiding the urge to overfill them. Once this is done, ensure the labels on the packages are correct and not misleading. The addresses must be correct, including the return address, if the products are damaged and remember to include readable tags for fragile items.

Conclusion

International shipping is a profitable venture once you conduct your research and develop an effective shipping strategy. Choose the best available international shipping service based on the tracking services, the world’s financial situation, times of delivery and pricing. If you are shipping into a country with a different language from yours, ensure to employ native translation services to eliminate the language and cultural barriers that this disparity may present. Consider the above tips before starting your international shipping business, and the venture will be a success.

—

This content is brought to you by Sarah Smith.

Shutterstock