BY-Robbot: Flexible Solution For Sustainable Tourism

BY-Technologies founder and CEO Boris Yampolsky has more than 20 years of experience and expertise in robotics and electronics. For the past 8 years, he’s also been invested in educational efforts to foster young talent. Back in 2014, Boris and a group of students from Goldwater High School from Eilat won first place in the FIRST robotics world competition in St. Louis. Since then, he has been devoted to helping young talents actualize their potential in the world of modern tech.

Boris defines the company’s mission as leading a breakthrough in the field of technological entrepreneurship and promoting high-tech companies that are developing in Eilat. BY-Technologies provides clients with multifaceted opportunities for technological and entrepreneurial growth – from the initial concept to the final product.

In 2019, BY-Technologies took it a step further and established a technological center for children and adults in Eilat. This unique educational hub is one of a kind – the Center for Technological Education is serving the city’s young and gifted minds. The doors are open for everybody who has been looking for a place to specialize and advance in the field of computer science and high-tech. The center organized educational courses, workshops, and other events to give people an opportunity to grow their passions into solid applied expertise.

While inspiring others to explore the endless possibilities of high-tech, the BY-Technologies development team has been working on an ambitious project of their own – a flexible robotic solution for environmental protection. This is how BY-Robbot has come to life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About BY-Robbot

BY-Robbot is an autonomous modular eco-friendly beach cleaning robot that collects plastic waste and other non-organic elements from the coastal area without endangering the local ecosystem. The mission of the project is clear and straightforward – to clean and sustain our coasts while protecting their unique natural environment.

As of today, BY-Robbot is an advanced prototype that was tested in sandy coastal areas and has proven to be highly effective at removing non-organic waste. The product development team is now planning to add more features to BY-Robbot to improve its performance further. Apart from removing non-organic waste, the robot also will have a debris sorting option. It will allow the device to safely clean areas with corals, seaweed, and other species, keeping the bio-organic beach ecosystem intact. The process is made possible by mechanically sifting the sand to collect plastic waste and other debris of the size as small as 1 square cm.