BY-Robbot: Flexible Solution For Sustainable Tourism

BY-Technologies founder and CEO Boris Yampolsky has more than 20 years of experience and expertise in robotics and electronics. For the past 8 years, he’s also been invested in educational efforts to foster young talent. Back in 2014, Boris and a group of students from Goldwater High School from Eilat won first place in the FIRST robotics world competition in St. Louis. Since then, he has been devoted to helping young talents actualize their potential in the world of modern tech.
Boris defines the company’s mission as leading a breakthrough in the field of technological entrepreneurship and promoting high-tech companies that are developing in Eilat. BY-Technologies provides clients with multifaceted opportunities for technological and entrepreneurial growth – from the initial concept to the final product.
In 2019, BY-Technologies took it a step further and established a technological center for children and adults in Eilat. This unique educational hub is one of a kind – the Center for Technological Education is serving the city’s young and gifted minds. The doors are open for everybody who has been looking for a place to specialize and advance in the field of computer science and high-tech. The center organized educational courses, workshops, and other events to give people an opportunity to grow their passions into solid applied expertise.
While inspiring others to explore the endless possibilities of high-tech, the BY-Technologies development team has been working on an ambitious project of their own – a flexible robotic solution for environmental protection. This is how BY-Robbot has come to life.
About BY-Robbot
BY-Robbot is an autonomous modular eco-friendly beach cleaning robot that collects plastic waste and other non-organic elements from the coastal area without endangering the local ecosystem. The mission of the project is clear and straightforward – to clean and sustain our coasts while protecting their unique natural environment.
As of today, BY-Robbot is an advanced prototype that was tested in sandy coastal areas and has proven to be highly effective at removing non-organic waste. The product development team is now planning to add more features to BY-Robbot to improve its performance further. Apart from removing non-organic waste, the robot also will have a debris sorting option. It will allow the device to safely clean areas with corals, seaweed, and other species, keeping the bio-organic beach ecosystem intact. The process is made possible by mechanically sifting the sand to collect plastic waste and other debris of the size as small as 1 square cm.
The ultimate goal of the BY-Robbot project is to clean over 90% of the non-organic debris from local beach areas.
BY-Robbot will also have a modular and adaptable design that may be applied to a variety of operation modes. This is necessary to maintain the efficiency of the device in the rapidly changing beach ecosystem. In other words, BY-Robbot will be able to handle various kinds of surfaces. Its convenient design and smart interface will allow effective work even when an area is open for visitors. These features will significantly expand the range of locations BY-Robbot can clean, including parking zones and sidewalk areas.
Our product development team is also working on custom modules that will allow BY-Robbot to work with aggressive environments and adapt to the specifics of a particular surface. Its autonomous system will adapt to the environment and handle waste collection in the most efficient way possible.
BY-Robbot’s spectacular results have already been acknowledged in the final round of the Israel BlueTech Startup Competition as well as at the “Climate Launchpad 2021 Israel finals” in Ashdod. The device was also presented at Startup Accelerator 2019-2020 organized by HUB Eilat and received wide approval.
The Investment Opportunity
BY-Robbot is the solution for municipalities, governmental bodies, and local service providers that are looking forward to a sustainable future and economic growth in the coastal areas.
Why are clean beaches crucial for improved economic performance?
Marine debris is a pervasive issue in many coastal areas – and it has a direct impact on economies around the world. In the United States alone, the tourism and recreation sector is the largest employer in the ocean and Great Lakes economy – The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has calculated that annual economic contributions from outdoor recreation total $373 billion. This sector, however, relies heavily on healthy coastal and ocean resources as well as the aesthetic quality of the environment.
Recent research findings are unveiling the adverse economic impact of marine debris on beach ecosystems. It is proven that different levels of marine debris can affect how many days people spend in a particular coastal location, how much money they spend on tourism, and even how many jobs are available in the area. The double increase in the volume of marine debris corresponds with a decrease in area visitors and a million-worth drop in the recreational value of a given location. Add to this a sharp decrease in tourism spending – all these factors stemming from poorly sustained, dirty coastal areas.
However, modern studies also demonstrate the positive economic impact of sustainable beach cleaning. The case of Ohio shows that by decreasing the amount of marine debris in coastal areas, an additional $217 million was generated from increased tourist inflow, and over 3 700 new jobs appeared in the region.
That’s where BY-Robbot provides a sophisticated, cost-effective, long-term solution. It ensures a clean coastal environment that will attract visitors, businesses, and investment opportunities. In the era of the rapidly unfolding climate change and waste crisis, BY-Robbot is the technology that fosters both environmental sustainability and economic growth – a combination that’s crucial for a better future worldwide.
Today, BY-Technologies is open for investment initiatives. The future is now, and green technology is only starting to spread across the market, offering opportunities we could not have imagined just a couple of years ago. Contact BY-Technologies today and benefit from this opportunity.
Contact Information:
Boris Yampolsky
website: https://by-robbot.com/
This content is brought to you by Anastasia Popova.
Photos provided by the author with written permission