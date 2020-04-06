Denis Piszczek Explains Why Is Viral Marketing Essential for Small Businesses?

—

Don’t you love watching videos of dogs playing around the house on Facebook? Or maybe dads playing with their children when their moms are not home? Once you finish watching one of these videos, another one pops up almost instantly. This is the power of viral marketing. Hundreds of pages on social media collect these videos and make them go viral. You can implement the same technique to make your business popular.

Denis Piszczek, known for his viral marketing campaigns, believes that small businesses can grow exponentially if they use this promotional strategy. According to Statista, more than 2.5 billion people use social media and Forbes also reported that Facebook gets more than 5 billion viral content views every day. Therefore, you shouldn’t let this opportunity slip from your hands.

1. Low advertising costs

First of all, you need to have patience if you rely on viral marketing. A post does not become viral within an hour. It usually takes days to reach thousands or even millions of people. But once the post becomes viral, you can cut down your advertising costs significantly. According to Denis, you shouldn’t consider the initial few days of your campaign’s failure. Since you are not spending any money, you shouldn’t expect any returns right away. This mindset is crucial when it comes to viral marketing.

2. Builds more credibility

Viral marketing depends a lot on public emotions. Denis Piszczek mostly creates viral content that invokes emotions of positivity, happiness, and joy. He emphasizes that people will share your viral post only if they find it funny, non-offensive, and if it makes them happy. Small businesses can use these words of wisdom from Denis to build more credibility around their brand.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As more people in the network channel share and talk about your post, it creates an air of enthusiasm among your target audience. Once there’s a buzz surrounding your brand in the market due to a viral post, people will start to find out more about your company. Case in point is Denis’ very own Video Trends. Just entering its fourth year, Video Trends have quickly amassed a loyal user base of 8 million across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Videos on the platform receive 200 million views per month, giving creators an excellent avenue through which they can be discovered by their prospective audience.

3. Better conversions

The ultimate objective of any marketing campaign is to convert more viewers into customers. Viral marketing can make that possible but multiple posts must go viral before reaching that goal. Denis firmly believes that you need to practice viral marketing for a few months before expecting viewers to turn into loyal customers.

As a viral content developer, Denis advises that every entrepreneur running a small-scale business should try viral marketing to see a surge in sales volume. While sharing his experiences with viral marketing, Denis said that he relied on target groups instead of merely focusing on the content. His target group was men between 18 and 35 years. He also believes that once you find the target age group, you can develop content accordingly.

Viral marketing can bring unprecedented growth to small businesses. But entrepreneurs should learn to stay patient with this technique. Once the marketing campaign starts delivering results, it’s all a matter of scaling your strategy to get even better returns in future campaigns.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo provided by Denis Piszczek.