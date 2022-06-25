Dr. Jay Feldman Recognized for Top 10 PR Firm in the US After 2 Years

—

As the co-founder of Otter PR , a Top 10 PR firm in the US only two years past its inception, Dr. Jay Feldman brings a transformational leadership style to the company that highlights people, rather than processes. “It’s a people-minded approach that ensures everyone is all on the same page,” he explains, “not a task-oriented one. Team members at Otter PR work hard — they are dedicated and passionate — but they also have an innate and implicit trust that our leadership team is making the right decision for the company, its brand, and its people.”

Indeed, it’s no surprise that Otter PR holds the title as the fastest-growing PR firm in the country due, in no small part, to Dr. Feldman’s innovative take on leadership.

Any leadership style requires a certain level of trust in the people doing the work. The authoritative leader, historically, puts little trust in the worker. Dr. Feldman, however, understands that his company cannot thrive — or even survive — without the right attitude. His leadership style has moved beyond tradition, modeling itself after some of the most transformative and impactful Fortune 500 companies. Going back to his time in the medical field, Dr. Feldman is keen to research and utilized the best evidence-based practices possible. He realized that Fortune 500 companies tend to share common themes where they adjust the leadership style based on employee needs, and he has brought this practice to Otter PR.

Today, and thanks to Dr. Feldman’s approach to leadership, Otter PR is growing at an exponential rate. While any business owner’s natural response might be to feel overwhelmed at the prospect of their company becoming too large and too quickly, Dr. Feldman has experience as a medical doctor, where there is no substitute for understanding human behavior. After only two short years in existence, Otter PR is now ranked as a Top 10 Firm in the PR industry and is rapidly climbing the leaderboard.

“My excitement and motivation overwhelms the fear and anxiety of leading such a mindful organization that has taken on such a prestigious title,” Dr. Feldman says. When asked how he maintains focus amidst his company’s rapid growth, Dr. Feldman claims he looks to his leadership style and adaptive nature, stating: “Listening to the people and understanding their needs will get us there.” As the leader of a firm on the move, he brings this philosophy to the workplace — just as he did as a medical doctor.

“People drive business,” Dr. Feldman adds, “and leadership drives people.” The coordinated effort between people and business has propelled Dr. Feldman and Otter PR forward at a breakneck pace. With such strong emphasis on his innovative approach to leadership, there is no telling how far this relationship between leaders and their people can go, or how high the company can climb. When we asked Otter team members about the future of the company, they mirrored Dr. Feldman’s sentiments, saying that the sky truly is the limit under this effectively unique approach to leadership.

