Entrepreneur Ravi Rajapaksha: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph With Nextenco

The beginning of the year 2020 being marked by a pandemic was not at all something that was anticipated, and its impact on the business world has been quite detrimental. According to research conducted by the University of Illinois, Harvard University, Harvard Business School, and the University of Chicago, the outlook for the future is gloomy since 2% of small businesses have already closed their doors permanently. This proportion represents nearly 100,000 family businesses, fresh start-ups, and e-commerce operations. It’s a depressing figure, to say the least.

At a time when so many businesses are closing their doors, entrepreneur Ravi Rajapaksha and the public relations agency that he founded, Nextenco , are all about starting again. Since childhood, Ravi has been a guy who seizes the day. During the shutdown, he was in the same position as many other people in business: he had no control over the situation and had no choice but to watch as one phase of his professional career came to a close. It was heartbreaking to see the devastation of his once-prosperous businesses due to unanticipated events. Unfortunately, this was the case for the majority of the 100,000 small businesses that went out of business due to the pandemic. Fortunately, Ravi didn’t allow himself to succumb to defeat. This man even made it his mission to save others from sliding down that slippery slope.

Ravi began his entrepreneurial journey at a young age as a tour guide. He had a great passion for the tourism industry and travel and chose to work as a tour guide and an operator. As he rose through the corporate ladder, he gained a wealth of knowledge that compelled him to pursue new opportunities. As a result, with years of hard work and dedication, this young entrepreneur founded his own safari tour service, the Sri Lanka Elephant Safari.

Then, he developed his business acumen even further by using a revolutionary Instagram movement as a springboard for a lucrative business venture. He swiftly racked up millions of fans on social media and established himself as a well-known figure on social media. Ravi was well aware that he wasn’t the only one striving to establish a personal brand like his own. As a result, he set out to find a need that he could meet. He saw right away that there was a pressing need to assist struggling firms in their efforts to remain afloat or even get off the ground. So, Ravi’s journey to turn tragedy into triumph began.

Because of this, Ravi found Nextenco to be the actual passion project he had been searching for. In only a few short months, he regained his financial stability and rediscovered personal satisfaction by founding a public relations agency that went on to achieve widespread success.

Anyone who knows Ravi will not be surprised if he makes a complete comeback from adversity. During his time in school, Ravi demonstrated his tenacity and perseverance. He surpassed all expectations academically. Ravi was also a fierce competitor on the sports field. While he excelled academically, he also excelled in athletics and other extra-curricular activities. Ravi has played forward for football clubs and won all-island championships. As a member of the school’s rugby team, he’s demonstrated a lot of dedication to the sport, as well.

When asked about his school days, Ravi states the following: “In my opinion, it was an important step in developing my tenacity. During that period, I cultivated a mental toughness that has helped me to this day and prevents me from giving up. In retrospect, I see that juggling schoolwork and athletics was the most difficult challenge of my academic career. Fortunately, I was able to do it. I was able to pursue my passions because of my mental and physical stamina.” To this day, Ravi continues to impress with his mental fortitude and unwavering will to persevere even in the most trying circumstances.

That mental fortitude is what led to the founding of Nextenco and what helps others achieve their business aspirations. In the early phases of its development, Ravi sketched out a few important components for his new company. First and foremost, he intended to provide companies of all sizes with affordable, high-quality public relations services that could be tailored to their specific needs. Transparent pricing and four types of services offer something for everyone. Once Ravi had a solid set of services, he realized that excellent customer service had to be included as well. It was thus imperative for him to surround himself with the greatest digital marketers, media planners, and branding specialists. This group is dedicated to giving businesses the visibility they need to succeed in the business world.

Being an astute businessman himself, Ravi understood the necessity for his company to stand out from the competition and considered the qualities he would look for in a PR agency to represent his company. Typically, start-ups require immediate visibility to attract visitors to their websites and be formally recognized. In addition, they want to see quick results. Ravi was aware of this and designed a new monthly contract. Monthly payments guarantee that the client’s brand exposure will begin right away. Nextenco has one month to complete the project and win their client’s confidence, or the partnership will be terminated.

As a result, what exactly do customers get when signing a monthly agreement? Nextenco ensures unbiased and thorough media coverage and a dedicated publicist to handle inquiries from the media and provide answers. Guest appearances and feature pieces with prominent publishing partners like Forbes and Entrepreneur are among these resources. It’s all about promoting a brand, increasing website traffic, boosting search engine rankings, and becoming verified on social networking platforms.

Ravi Rajapaksha is clearly a businessman that prioritizes his clients. His motivation for starting Nextenco was to save other entrepreneurs from joining the 100,000 who had already failed. As a team, “we’re all in this together, which is why we’re working around the clock to refine our craft as well as create new brands and services.”

When one door shuts, another one opens. In Ravi’s situation, this proverb holds true. Ravi didn’t waste any time following the failure and took advantage of the chance to meet demand. He decided to focus on his own recovery while also offering assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs in their efforts to build new enterprises. Ravi Rajapaksha is the kind of person who can convert tragedy into triumph, and the ripple effects of those accomplishments continue to extend far beyond Ravi himself.

