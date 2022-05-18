Five Tips for a Successful Online Job Interview

—

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of changes in the way we live, some of which may even be permanent. How we interact with others, how we go out, and particularly how we work have all changed. Even the way we look for a new job has changed and can now conveniently happen in the comfort of our homes.

Thanks to technology, job hunting is becoming easier for employers and aspiring candidates. Today, most recruitment agencies connect job seekers with companies that follow the new normal. Now, these companies conduct only virtual interviews, even when the work’s office-based. Along with these new changes, however, come new challenges.

How do you make a lasting impression if you’re only interviewed for a few minutes and only in front of a computer screen? Keep reading to find out how you can do well in your next online interview.

The Proper Location

Find a room that has fewer distractions and background noise. You need to shut people and pets out during the interview so not even the interviewers get distracted. You can set up a backdrop or sit in front of a white wall to look more professional and also to help your virtual background work properly.

Finally, lighting is crucial in whichever spot you choose. Stay away from overhead white lights since these make you look washed out and unflattering. Also, white lights make you look like you’re being questioned in an interrogation booth, and it’s not supposed to look like you’re in an interrogation.

Try to set up near a window during the daytime for more natural lighting but don’t sit with the window behind you. Always face the window with the light highlighting your face.

On-Time Means Ten Minutes Early

In an interview, being on time means arriving earlier. Since you won’t have to deal with the annoyance of looking for the right building or finding parking for the car, you don’t have an excuse for not coming in at least five to ten minutes early. It’s best to wait rather than to keep the interviewer waiting. Also, try to assume that they can see and hear everything even if they’re not in the meeting room yet. Doing this will make sure that you behave and keep the right attitude while waiting.

Make Eye Contact

Yes, even in an online interview, you still need to make eye contact. This trick is difficult to master because it requires you to stare at the webcam instead of the interviewer’s face on the screen. Interviewers might find you distracted, uninterested, or nervous if they catch your eye jumping to different places during the interview.

One upside to this is you might feel less conscious not seeing the facial expressions of your interviewers while you talk.

Do Test Runs First

The great thing about all virtual interviews is that you will get an invite beforehand to know which platform you’ll use. Get familiar with the platform so you don’t fumble during the interview. Test your camera and your microphone ahead of time. You can also ask a friend for help to see if they can understand you or see you properly.

Doing test runs will help you identify and address problems early on and you can prepare alternatives if your current gear falters.

Always Dress the Part

Wearing the appropriate attire for an interview is still essential, even if it’s virtual. Knowing the industry and the company’s size will help with your clothing. For instance, creative and startup enterprises go for smart casual rather than formal. Don’t forget to wear pants, just in case you need to stand up for emergencies.

Dressing up for an interview despite being at home will show the interviewer how much you care about the position you’re applying for.

Be Confident, and You’re Ready!

Finally, the key to all virtual and face-to-face interviews is to have a high level of confidence that you’re the person they’re looking for. Be confident in what you’ve achieved so far and what you are capable of doing in the coming years. Professional interviewers have a knack for differentiating confidence from arrogance.

Stay calm, be confident, and wow the right people so you can bag that dream job.

