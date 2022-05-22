The Reasons Why Vue.js Is Starting To Be Requested Lately by Business Owners

—

In the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed how JavaScript’s ecosystem overcomes the success of the programming language itself. Developers now get a solid platform with libraries and frameworks, which makes their life much easier.

One of these recent irreplaceable frameworks is VueJS. In a world where JavaScript is the alphabet, VueJS would be its best phrasebook for intelligent, quality communication.

The VueJS open-source framework is progressive, to say at least. Its core library is dedicated to the view layer, which makes it incredibly adoptable. With this in mind, you don’t only get to create elegant single-page applications, but also to use a state-of-the-art library that will support them.

What can Vue.js do for you?

Which is the primary use of this modern tool?

Described in the simplest possible way, JavaScript is a tool for web development. Well, Vue.js goes beyond that. You can use it for many different goals, and here are some examples you can put into practice:

Construct prototypes

In web development terms, prototypes are mockups that display your website before it is created and launched.

For those who don’t know it, Vue.js was originally planned as a prototyping tool, and it was inspired by prototypes within the Google browser. The idea was to design something that can replace AngularJS with even more functionalities.

Execute UI projects

No tool builds stock UI projects as well and easily as Vue.js does. You can use it with JavaScript, or switch to the alternative standard HTML or CSS. The learning curve is small, and rendering is equally fast for all options.

Enhance already developed apps

Vue.js also has functions for existing applications. Since it is small, you can integrate it easily into any existing JavaScript project.

Why do developers love Vue.js?

The simplest answer is – the like how view-oriented it is. Views are the most critical part of any system, and all information must interact with the views to be displayed correctly. With Vue.js, you can create a single view with unparalleled ease. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll forget any other tool you used.

As we mentioned before, you don’t need to be a pro to start using it. Load the interface, add JavaScript, and you are good to go. Vue.js transmits data to the view only via simplified syntax, meaning that all elements will be rendered without coding. The same rule applies to every element, and that is how the magic happens.

Vue.js even lets you adjust parts of the code while updating any linked item in real-time. The information you don’t want to change, on the other hand, remains safe and sound within the data object.

Advantages of Vue.js

Controversy happens around every technology that grows in popularity, and Vue.js is no exception.

This is perhaps the reason why it holds a good place among the most loved framework in 2021. No wonder there are so many companies offering Vue software development .

Let’s check why developers are such big fans:

The small size

Not much needs to be said about this – the downloadable zip containing the framework weighs only 18 KB. This is a featherweight in the web design industry, and it also leads to positive SEO and UX rankings.

Readability of the single-file components

For Vue, every element of your application is a reusable asset. All encapsulated elements are integral components of your dashboard, and you can even divide them into separate files.

You can write code with JavaScript, but also HTML and CSS. Vue.js also offers CBA (Component-Based Architecture) that lets you split application codes. The same function is supported by React and Angular.

Flexibility and possibility for integration

In the current ecosystem, many of us choose our tech tools based on their ability to integrate with existing apps. Vue.js makes this a breeze, as it only requires JavaScript to work.

Thanks to its flexibility, you can tweak the templates as you want them to be. For this purpose, you can rely on the JavaScript syntax extension or use HTML or any JS or JSX tool. The even bigger news is that you can switch either to Angular or the React without any problem, in case Vue becomes too big for its bridges.

Low entry barrier

It is wrong to believe that only experienced JavaScript variation users can master Vue.js. You can jump on the bandwagon easily even if you only worked with HTML, CSS, or the classic JavaScript.

Coding with Vue can get even easier by acquiring code editors such as Atom or Visual Studio. Your choice!

Access to awesome libraries

The Vue.js framework comes with a large library. This will help you add functionalities and enhance the interface of your apps any time you want. Once the basics are set, you’ll need to pay more attention to state management and routing.

By routing, we refer to the mechanism used to direct HTTP requests to the right code. State management, on the other hand, lets you manipulate all UI controls so that they can produce the desired actions.

The Vue libraries that can help you do this are Vuex and Vue Router.

Who are the main Vue.js users?

As StackShare reports, Vue.js sales are growing every day. It is slowly becoming the favorite software resource of leading companies. You can even find it in the tech stack of the world’s most popular developers.

The list of current corporate users has surpassed 3000. Here are some of them:

Trustpilot

Trustpilot reminds users of Yelp but has a slightly different execution. You may use Yelp to see which restaurant is good, but Trustpilot even tells you how authentic this restaurant is.

The reason for that is that Trustpilot was developed for research, as an investigative tool. It sure is a bit pricy, but users’ reviews are 100% sincere. If this is the standard you want, look no further.

Trustpilot is also a global tool. Regardless of how popular it became, it still works with a 100% Vue.js interface on all pages and has no intention to replace it.

Trivago

Trivago is there to help you plan a trip and book your ideal hotel. End users are big fans of its responsive and interactive UI.

To be completely honest, Trivago relies mainly on React.js. Yet, their developers confirmed using Vue.js as well!

Accenture

Accenture is not as popular as Trustpilot and Trivago, but it has its own merits. It is currently on the Fortune 500 list, as one of the few multinational tech consultancy companies present there.

Their tech pool is quite large. They use Ract.js and Angular JS as well, but their main tool remains Vue.js.

Statista

With Statista, even the least experienced Internet user can compare the market and consumer data on hos browser. The platform collects and compares information from multiple sources. It gathers mainly information that is not available to the common reader.

Any professional researcher will find Statista useful. The front-end data it displays on the front page is there only because of Vue.js. Check it out!

Final thoughts

How does Vue.js sound to you? The tiny platform makes a huge difference for everyone who uses it, especially if he doesn’t have that much coding experience.

Yet, ease of use is only the cherry on top of the cake. Vue.js is simple, flexible, fast, and rich with libraries.

