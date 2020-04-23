Stuck at Your House? Fix Up Your Yard

Projects — they’re the things you put off on an average weekend so that you can enjoy time in front of the television. Until now.
With the working contingent of the country planted squarely in the territory of work-from-home time, the opportunity to get up and move around offers health benefits for the body and mind. Working on your yard can be a great way to satisfy the need for movement and stimulation, and spend a little time in nature during a period where getting cooped up is a relatable problem.
Do Some Landscaping
Assuming supplies aren’t cut off, you should still be able to get stone and other landscaping materials delivered. Perhaps you have them ready to go but have been waiting for the right time.
Why not add a lovely stone path to your yard, or create a border around your flower bed. Add some contour to an otherwise flat back yard by laying down new soil and sod. Incorporate new planters or suspend a few plants from your awning for effect. You can also dig the beautiful shimmering pond you always wanted and fill it with fish like blue gouramis, guppies and swordtails.
Finish Old To-Dos
You know those items you’ve meant to get to but never seem interesting enough, like starting that compost pile, cleaning out the pool filter or trimming back the hedges? Maybe your yard is littered with Sweetgum tree balls, which hold up to 100 seeds per pod and are impossible to rake up. Now is the time to finish those tasks.
Draft a plan, determine your timeline and get it done! Once you finish one old project, you’ll find the motivation to complete the rest.
Plant New Things
Whether it be from seed or using trimmings from an existing plant, it’s a great time to put down new roots.
If you have the tools, use your quarantine period to plant a new tree or vine. Succulents, which refers to any plant with fleshy parts, can add a fun, southwestern feel to your garden. A new set of flowers could be just the pop of color your garden needs, or perhaps you would like to layer some texture and color into an existing planter. Maybe you’ve even got a houseplant that’s outgrown its setting and needs repotting.
Install Some Hardware
Even though you’re working in the yard, you shouldn’t limit your efforts to plant-based activities. Use this time to build that gazebo you’ve wanted for so long, install an outdoor speaker system or purchase a grill and an accompanying island.
The sky’s the limit! Well, the sky, your budget and the availability of supplies while the nation shuts down. Still, you can dream.
Fix Up Your Yard While Stuck in Quarantine
When you look back on the days you spent sheltering in place, you’ll be happy to say that you made use of the time and created something you can enjoy for the foreseeable future. At least until something else unexpected happens. Come what may, you can find some peace spending time in your yard.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
OUR CALLS ARE OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS. Become a member for just $12 (limited time offer). Or join as a writer/contributor, here.
***
Join The Good Men Project Community
Your ANNUAL PLATINUM membership includes:
1. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to participate in ANY of our new Social Interest Groups. We have active communities of like-minded individuals working to change the world on important issues. Weekly facilitated calls that lead to the execution of real-world strategies for change. Complete schedule above, with new ones starting all the time. We now offer 500 calls a year!
2. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to ALL LIVE CLASSES. Learn how to build your own platform, be a better writer, become an editor, create social change. Check out our training sessions. As a Platinum member, you can take them all.
3. Invitation to the MEMBERS ONLY Good Men Project Community on Facebook. Connect with other members, network and carry the conversation no one else is having one step further.
4. Access to our PREMIUM MEMBER LIBRARY with our recorded ConvoCasts and classes. ConvoCasts are a new form of media—and you are in them! Only Platinum Members get access to our recordings. And recordings of our classes are really valuable for those who do not have time to take the live classes or just want to review.
5. An ad-free experience.No banner, pop-up, or video ads when you log in.
6. Weekly conference calls with the publisher and other community members. Our weekly calls discuss the issues we see happening in the world of men in a friendly group setting.
7. PLATINUM member commenting badge. Your comments on our website will appear with a platinum member badge, signifying you are a part of our core community.
Price for ANNUAL PLATINUM membership is NOW JUST $12 PER YEAR (regularly $50/year).
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Premium Community.
***
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.
***
We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century. Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.
♦◊♦
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP FOR WRITERS
Meet and network with others, get writing prompts and tips, get reminders and topics for our group call. Join our Writers Group on Facebook for details.
—
Leave a Reply
.