Stuck at Your House? Fix Up Your Yard

Projects — they’re the things you put off on an average weekend so that you can enjoy time in front of the television. Until now.

With the working contingent of the country planted squarely in the territory of work-from-home time, the opportunity to get up and move around offers health benefits for the body and mind. Working on your yard can be a great way to satisfy the need for movement and stimulation, and spend a little time in nature during a period where getting cooped up is a relatable problem.

Do Some Landscaping

Assuming supplies aren’t cut off, you should still be able to get stone and other landscaping materials delivered. Perhaps you have them ready to go but have been waiting for the right time.

Why not add a lovely stone path to your yard, or create a border around your flower bed. Add some contour to an otherwise flat back yard by laying down new soil and sod. Incorporate new planters or suspend a few plants from your awning for effect. You can also dig the beautiful shimmering pond you always wanted and fill it with fish like blue gouramis, guppies and swordtails.

Finish Old To-Dos

You know those items you’ve meant to get to but never seem interesting enough, like starting that compost pile, cleaning out the pool filter or trimming back the hedges? Maybe your yard is littered with Sweetgum tree balls, which hold up to 100 seeds per pod and are impossible to rake up. Now is the time to finish those tasks.

Draft a plan, determine your timeline and get it done! Once you finish one old project, you’ll find the motivation to complete the rest.

Plant New Things

Whether it be from seed or using trimmings from an existing plant, it’s a great time to put down new roots.

If you have the tools, use your quarantine period to plant a new tree or vine. Succulents, which refers to any plant with fleshy parts, can add a fun, southwestern feel to your garden. A new set of flowers could be just the pop of color your garden needs, or perhaps you would like to layer some texture and color into an existing planter. Maybe you’ve even got a houseplant that’s outgrown its setting and needs repotting.

Install Some Hardware

Even though you’re working in the yard, you shouldn’t limit your efforts to plant-based activities. Use this time to build that gazebo you’ve wanted for so long, install an outdoor speaker system or purchase a grill and an accompanying island.

The sky’s the limit! Well, the sky, your budget and the availability of supplies while the nation shuts down. Still, you can dream.

Fix Up Your Yard While Stuck in Quarantine

When you look back on the days you spent sheltering in place, you’ll be happy to say that you made use of the time and created something you can enjoy for the foreseeable future. At least until something else unexpected happens. Come what may, you can find some peace spending time in your yard.

