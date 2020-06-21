3 Things to Do Right After the Lockdowns (To Keep Yourself Safe)

—

It is very important to take care of our health. After all, it is at the base of all that we do. We cannot enjoy our most anticipated travels if we are sick during the trip. We can never get the recognition that we always wanted at work without the help of our healthy and able-bodied. We cannot endure the challenges of college and graduate with honors if we are easily downed by the common cold.

Together with a well-balanced diet, exercising or working out is a major factor in maintaining good health. There are different workout programs available now, suitable to all tastes and fitness levels. There is no better time to start a workout regimen than during the COVID-19 pandemic. You need your immunity up and running, and regular exercise can help you greatly with that.

In addition to diet and exercise, we present in this article three other things that you should do in order to keep yourself safe during this pandemic, especially when government-imposed mobility restrictions have been lifted. After all, they have been lifted more because the economy is hurting than because the threat has already been eradicated.

Do a thorough body checkup.

Before you start rebuilding your life, you have to make sure that your body is prepared. Go to a medical professional to have yourself thoroughly checked.

The whole checkup process may need more than one visit to complete, so you may have to clear some time for it. There are now apps that provide reliable appointment reminders; take advantage of such products so you won’t miss any visit that you scheduled with your physician.

You need this checkup so that you can detect and ultimately address underlying health conditions that may put you at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. As we all know, those who are already sick are among the most vulnerable to the disease. Hence, getting tested or examined should really be a priority for you.

Limit or avoid casual sex altogether.

It’s wise to stop hooking up while the pandemic is still ongoing. Some researchers report that coronavirus has been detected in the semen of some patients, raising the possibility that this disease can be transmitted sexually. Whether or not COVID-19 can be put in the same class as the STDs screened and tested by centers like Priority is still the subject of further research.

But practically speaking, an infected (asymptomatic) male doesn’t really have to ejaculate before they can infect you. The close contact necessitated by any sexual activity is enough to trigger a transmission through droplets from the mouth and nose. With this, it’s better to stop all sexual activities for now except with your long-term partner.

Adjust your daily routine to accommodate the ‘new normal.’

Mobility restrictions may have been lifted, but this definitely does not mean that the threat has been eradicated. The virus is still out there, and it can still infect anybody. Because of this, there is a need for everyone to strictly follow new health standards. These standards, of course, include the frequent washing of hands and the maintenance of a safe one-meter distance from any person when you go outside.

The coronavirus pandemic has really altered the way that we live. But the new healthful behaviors that we have become accustomed to shouldn’t go away when communities are no longer under quarantine. There is still no cure and vaccine, so the threat continues. Everyone should still be very cautious when they go out and interact with others.

