5 Types of Penalties for Traffic Crimes

If you are unable to pay your fine, you may be able to set up a payment plan with the court. However, failure to pay your fine can result in additional penalties, such as driver’s license suspension or warrants for your arrest. If you are facing any problems, a Richmond criminal traffic lawyer can offer valuable legal guidance.

2. Probation

Probation is a common sentence for many misdemeanor traffic offenses. Probation typically lasts for 12 months, during which time you will be required to comply with certain conditions set by the court. These conditions may include; paying all fines and restitution, obeying all traffic laws, and refraining from driving without a valid license or insurance.

If you are placed on probation for a DUI offense, you must install an ignition interlock device (IID) in your vehicle. An IID is a breathalyzer-type device that prevents a car from starting if the driver has been drinking.

3. Community Service

Community service is often ordered as a sentence for minor traffic offenses. The number of hours of community service will depend on the severity of the offense and your criminal history.

For example, a first-time offender convicted of DUI may be required to perform 30-60 hours of community service. Community service can be completed through various approved organizations, such as volunteer groups, hospitals, or senior citizen centers.

A study by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation found that community service is an effective sentencing option as it helps offenders “give back” to the community while providing them with a sense of responsibility and accountability.

4. Traffic School

In some cases, you may be ordered to attend traffic school as a sentence for a traffic offense. Traffic school is a class that teaches drivers about safe driving habits and road rules.

Completion of traffic school can often result in a reduction of points on your driving record or insurance rates. In certain states, like California, you may be ordered to attend traffic school if you have been convicted of certain offenses, such as speeding or running a red light.

5. Driver’s License Suspension

A driver’s license suspension is a common penalty for many traffic offenses. The length of the suspension will vary depending on the severity of the offense and your criminal history. For example, a first-time DUI offender can have their license suspended for up to four months in certain states.