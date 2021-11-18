How to Turn Your Regular Kitchen Items Into Delicious Bisquick

—

Sizzling hot tea and warm baked goods are the staple comforts for an ideal winter afternoon. Baked goods evoke fond memories and warm feelings. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t enjoy them. With the pandemic, many people became interested in baking or simply took baking as a hobby to share the results with family and friends.

Baking has now been made easy with many ready mixes, the most popular of which is Bisquick. Now, there are maybe times when you run out of this at home. However, that doesn’t have to hold you back from your culinary adventures. You can make a homemade Bisquick, which is incredibly simple to make and store, and simply continue baking to your heart’s content.

What is Homemade Bisquick?

Bisquick is an all-purpose baking mix to be used for a variety of delicious recipes. Homemade Bisquick is easy and quick to make, not to mention that it helps save costs. With a mix of flour, baking soda, butter, sugar, and salt, Bisquick can be easily made with ingredients at home.

Why Should You Use Homemade Bisquick?

Besides saving costs on expensive store-bought Bisquick, the homemade version is also free of artificial sweeteners and harmful hydrogenated oils. This means you can easily gorge (not too much!) on the deliciously baked goods made from the mix without feeling guilty! Bisquick lets many busy parents quickly make baked goods for their kids’ lunch or snacks for a family afternoon during weekends.

Let’s take a look briefly at which ingredients work best to make this homemade Bisquick mix.

Flour-Plain baking flour and plain flour are both good options for the mix. However, self-rising flour or cake flour are both a no-no as they don’t work well.

Sugar- Sugar adds sweetness to the mix. Plain sugar, coconut sugar, and sugar substitutes like stevia are all usable options.

Baking Powder- this helps you make the biscuits and pancakes rise. If you don’t have baking powder, replace it with 1/4 teaspoons of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of cream of tartar.

Butter– It is the star of the show. Butter brings in all the ingredients together and adds flavor. You can skip the salt in the mix if you use salted butter. Alternatively, you can replace butter with vegetable shortening or coconut oil.

After you are done making the mix, you can store it in a cool place in an airtight container or the refrigerator.

Cost Breakdown

Here is a cost breakdown to let you know how cheaper it is to make your Bisquick mix at home-

flour: $0.24

baking powder: $0.09

salt: $0.08

butter: $0.63

This makes the total cost for about 3 1/2 cups of homemade Bisquick is about $1.04. On the other hand, a box of the processed baking mix is $3.43, and you’re bagging in 40% worth of costs!

Recipes With Homemade Bisquick



Baking is a relaxing pastime activity, and as much as you would love to make everything from scratch like the next person, sometimes you don’t have time, or you are simply feeling lazy. This is when Bisquick comes to the rescue.

From pancakes to muffins and even strawberry shortcakes, this handy baking mix is a must-have staple in your house pantry to save you time when baking and cooking.

As we are forgoing that yellow box with our homemade Bisquick, let’s go through the classic recipes that we use this baking mix for. Read the recipe for more details.

BISCUITS MADE WITH HOMEMADE BISQUICK:

1 1/2 cups homemade Bisquick

1/2 cup milk

Put all the ingredients together to make a soft dough. Knead at least ten times. Roll out dough to 1/2″ thick and cut into circles. Bake at 450F for 7-9 minutes.

CLASSIC PANCAKES MADE WITH HOMEMADE BISQUICK:

2 cups homemade Bisquick

2 eggs

1 cup milk

Blend milk and eggs well, followed by homemade Bisquick mix until just combined. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto a hot griddle. The pancakes are cooked until the bubbles form, and the edges are slightly dry. Flip and cook until golden. Voila!

CLASSIC WAFFLES MADE WITH HOMEMADE BISQUICK:

2 cups homemade Bisquick

1 1/3 cups milk

1 egg

2 Tbsp melted butter (optional)

Preheat the waffle iron, followed by coating with melted butter. Add eggs to milk and stir until well blended. Pour in the homemade Bisquick and stir until just combined. Then pour batter onto the waffle iron a little at a time and allow it to be cooked as per manufacturer directions.

DUMPLINGS

Add 3/4 cup milk to 1 1/2 cup of homemade Bisquick to make a dough. Drop balls of dough in boiling soup or stew onto hot meat or vegetables. Cook covered and uncovered for 10 minutes each.

How To Make Homemade Bisquick?

Grab these along with your ingredients:

measuring cups and spoons

airtight container or jar

a mixing bowl or food processor

pastry cutter

Ingredients

5 cups flour

1 cups butter [2 sticks, softened], chopped

1/6 cups baking powder

1/4 cups sugar

2 tsp. salt

Step 1: Assemble your dry ingredients together-the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder and mix them.

Step 2: Cut in the butter – Cut your cold butter into squares. You can use a food processor – add it to the dry ingredients and pulse for 15 seconds or low until the mixture resembles sand or coarse bread crumbs. When using melted butter, evenly disperse the butter as much as possible.

However, add the butter directly to the dry ingredients in the bowl if not using a food processor. Either use a pastry cutter or your hands to combine the butter with the flour mixture. Remember to roll the butter between your thumb and pointer finger to create smaller pieces of butter. Alternatively, you can also use two forks.

Step 3-Blend for about 2 minutes.

Step 4-Remove from processor and place in an airtight container.

Step 5- Make your favorite recipe and enjoy as needed!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 140 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 349.3mg. However, this can vary depending on our recipe and cooking methods. This is an estimate only.

Can I make Homemade Bisquick Without a Food Processor?

Of course. Whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl and cut the shortening into the dry ingredients until well combined by a pastry blender.

However, keep in mind that the blending may be very hard as you need to make the shortening well blended. Though if you’re up for the challenge of a good arm workout, go ahead. Nonetheless, a food processor is highly recommended.

How To Store Homemade Bisquick

As there are no added chemical stabilizers in Homemade Bisquick, it isn’t safe for pantry storage. They can quickly become rancid at room temperature – which, although harmless, ruins the taste. Long-term food storage requires careful planning and work to keep food from spoiling. Therefore it is best to keep homemade baking mix refrigerated. Always keep the mix in an airtight container; it should be good to use for up to 3 months or even longer.

Making good food for the family or a get-together can be an enjoyable task. But to make it easier for you, having handy shortcuts like this homemade baking mix is always welcome.

Conclusion

With this easy recipe, you can easily forego the branded Bisquick mix. This will save you money and protect you from added chemical ingredients. You can make it at home with ingredients already in the pantry so that you can have freshly baked goods any time with no worries about running out of ingredients. Happy baking!

