Some Ideas for Making Your Husband’s 40th Birthday Memorable

Reaching the age of forty is a landmark event. It is a time when a person expects caring and affectionate gestures from their loved ones, particularly from their spouse. When your beloved husband is about to reach this remarkable moment of his life, try doing something special for him so that he remembers the moment for years to come with joy and pleasure.

Below are some super 40th birthday gift ideas that can truly surprise your husband and make the day memorable for him.

Arrange an Extravagant Theme Party

Make a classic move! Arrange a spectacular fortieth birthday theme party for your darling husband which is worth having. In this case, you may arrange the party according to his area of interest. For instance, if he is into music, then decorate the party with music-related items. You can order the cake with musical notes on it and also decorate it with birthday flowers like roses, white lilies, orchids, and bouquets.

Surprise Him in His Office

Everyone loves unexpected and thoughtful surprises. You can deliver some sweet baked items with a birthday greeting on top to your husband and his colleagues. Or bring lunch for the office in his honor. If you want to arrange something big, consider arranging with your co-workers an offsite lunch meeting so that you can surprise your husband. He will never forget this caring, loving, and funny side of you!

Arrange an Indoor Romantic Dinner

Having a romantic dinner with your significant other is always a fantastic experience. Make it like a dream come true! You can decorate the entire house with fairy lights and elegant balloons (gold, silver, white, or black) to create a romantic atmosphere.

Tea candles may be used in the dining room to spell out ‘Happy 40th Birthday’ beside the fabulously decorated birthday cake. Cook his favorite dishes and present them with dessert. Coming home from work, he will be amazed to see the arrangement and will feel proud that you care so much for him.

Go on an Offline Evening Picnic

Go to an open-air park or your backyard, leaving your phones, TV, laptops, and tablets at home. Disconnect yourselves entirely from others! In the background, there should be some soothing mood music. Carry fresh fruit with you, no junk food allowed as you have to take care of your and his health.

Don’t forget to bring a Polaroid camera for instant pictures because you want to capture and share beautiful or funny moments instantly with your hubby. Later on, gift him a ‘wooden memory box’ from an online shopping site to keep the photos of his fortieth birthday and memorabilia. Hope this picnic will let you spend some memorable quality time together!

Have an Adventurous Getaway

Make an extra effort by selecting a fun and romantic place for an adventurous getaway around the world or close to home. You could go river rafting in Nepal, on a night safari in Singapore, snowboarding and canyoning in New Zealand, glacier hiking in Iceland, scuba diving at Saint Martin’s Island in Bangladesh, jungle trekking in Thailand, or diving with great white sharks (in a cage) for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Isla Guadalupe, San Diego, California. In a nutshell, an adventurous getaway is necessary to take a break from your monotonous everyday hustle and bustle.

Surprise Gift Ideas

Do you remember him talking about his childhood and becoming nostalgic? Collage photos from his childhood could be a very good idea! You can make your gift unique and personalized by presenting him with a hand-painted T-shirt or a scarf made by you or a custom ring with a special message written inside it. Writing love poems for him on a handkerchief or baking his favorite cake can show your love and affection for him.

To make the birthday memorable, you can donate to a charity in his name that will make him proud of you and happy as well. Thoughtful gestures and efforts can make your husband feel special; it’s not always the gift.

Unexpected Surprises

Inviting some old school friends (with whom your husband does not have contact now) to your house would surprise your husband. You have to work hard to implement the next surprise, which is arranging for him to meet his favorite artist or performer. He would be star-struck by this incident and never forget that day!

Celebrating during COVID-19

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has restricted social gatherings. When the pandemic protocols are very strict, be innovative. Arrange a cozy home celebration for only the two of you. Make a special candle-lit dinner with his favorite dishes, watch an old romantic movie together, sing karaoke, or dress like royals and do romantic ballroom dance.

Some Special Suggestions for You

In the past, when life was difficult, turning forty was considered old, but nowadays it signifies that the person has reached a real landmark and is considered a milestone age. Be the caring, loving, positive, and kind woman in his life in his forties—that’s what he wants!

