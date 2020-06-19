Daddy Acrostic Dictums, 2020

Every year, Don Mathis offers a collection of words of wisdom about dear old dad – each one with an acrostic headline pertaining to the adage offered (see An Acrostic Father’s Day Tribute and What Does Dad Stand For?).

To celebrate Dad’s Day 2020, he offers additional axioms and fundamental truths about fathers. The old sayings were written by men and their children from across the globe, from across time; the D-A-D acronyms were composed by Don Mathis.

Deft and Difficult

To become a father is not hard; to be a father is, however. – Wilhelm Busch

Doesn’t And Does

A child does not need to be parented. He needs to be mothered and fathered. – Zan Thompson

Double A Delight

To show a child what has once delighted you, to find the child’s delight added to your own so that there is now a double delight seen in the glow of trust and affection, this is happiness. – J. B. Priestley

Deific And Delectated

No man can possibly know what life means, what the world means, what anything means, until he has a child and loves it. Then the whole universe changes and nothing will ever again seem exactly as it seemed before. – Lafcadio Hearn

Duel All Day

Raising kids is part joy and part guerrilla warfare. – Ed Asner

Delight At Dancing

A little child, a limber elf,

Singing, dancing to itself,

Makes such a vision to the sight,

As fills a father’s eyes with light.

– Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Declare A Disagreement

My father taught me to be independent and cocky and freethinking, but he could not stand it if I disagreed with him. – Sara Maitland

Delight At Dimples

A child is a curly dimpled lunatic. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Differences Are Dandy

My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, “You’re tearing up the grass.” “We’re not raising grass,” Dad would reply. “We’re raising boys.” – Harmon Killebrew

Don’t Ask Dad

He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it. – Clarence Budington Kelland

Daily Activities Duplicated

Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow. – Reed Markham

Difficulty About Defining

I felt something impossible for me to explain in words. Then, when they took her away, it hit me. I got scared all over again and began to feel giddy. Then it came to me… I was a father. – Nat King Cole

Definitely A Deity

Father! – to God himself we cannot give a holier name. – William Wordsworth

Debts Are Destroyed

Henry James once defined life as that predicament which precedes death, and certainly nobody owes you a debt of honor or gratitude for getting him into that predicament. But a child does owe his father a debt, if Dad, having gotten him into this peck of trouble, takes off his coat and buckles down to the job of showing his son how best to crash through it. – Clarence Budington Kelland

Destitute And Delighted

A father carries pictures where his money used to be. – Author Unknown

Dear And Departed

My father, when he went, made my childhood a gift of a half a century. – Antonio Porchia

Dad As Director

Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. – Author Unknown

Define A Daddy

My daddy, he was somewhere between God and John Wayne. – Hank Williams, Jr.

Dearer After Death

Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes. – Gloria Naylor

Deliver Alternative Dialogue

Fathers represent another way of looking at life – the possibility of an alternative dialogue. – Louise J. Kaplan

Duel Any Duration

There must always be a struggle between a father and son; one aims at power and the other at independence. – Samuel Johnson

Do And Don’t

It’s no use saying do this, do that, don’t do that … it’s very easy when children want something to say no immediately. I think it’s quite important not to give an unequivocal answer at once. Much better to think it over. Then, if you eventually say no, I think they really accept it. – Prince Philip

Previously published in The Rivard Report

