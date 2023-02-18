10 Ways Your Twenties Can Give You the Life of Your Dreams

Everyone will live how they wish.

Which is fine.

But when you live like everyone else, you get what everyone else gets. We don’t have to make the same mistakes. And if there are people that’s made the most of their lives, we ought to learn from them.

These are some of the things I wish I knew in my twenties.

I hope they can help you too.

…

Open a few books.

Thinking is a natural function.

But to think well, we must read well.

Books are an escape too. They provide windows into multiple lives. He who reads travels. And he who reads a lot travels a lot.

To plan and execute successfully will require certain levels of intellectual competence. Because without learning, there’s no growth.

Importantly, on the side, reading provides the brain with mental exercises to keep it functioning optimally and in healthy mental shape.

Write to think or relax.

Writing isn’t a profession. Though there is a profession in writing.

Writing is a form of expression. As it is to speak and think, so also is writing. Whether in form of a blog or in a private diary, you’re expressing. Like painting. And like building.

It’s a powerful hobby to have.

To help you gather your thought. And think deeply about things. It’s also therapeutic and cathartic. If you can think, you’re formidable. If you can think and write, you’re deadly.

Exercise & activities.

As you age, health grows in value.

And what most people don’t reckon, is our minds decline too with age. Exercise is the surest known means that help slow down the decline of our physiological and psychological components.

We cannot control aging. But we can choose if to age strongly or frailly.

Wisely take risks.

Because life is finite, we’re behooved to make and also get the most out of it. And sometimes, though opportunities feign as risks, we must take them. But we must be brave in doing so.

Everything about life is risky.

Moving out of our parent’s house is risky. Going into business for yourself is risky. Marrying and having a family is risky. And since we don’t know tomorrow, hope and plan are also risky.

It’s all risky. It’s why Jim said, “it’s so risky, we aren’t making it out alive.”

So learn to take risks. If it works, you gain. If it doesn’t, you learn. There’s no loss for a brave heart.

Put effort into looking good.

Many are lazy in this area. Don’t be one of them.

It doesn’t take much to be presentable. You don’t need to break the bank. You only need to learn clothes combinations, and matching colors and you’re good.

As modern-day peeps, we judge books by their covers. We’re addressed by how we’re dressed. Hence the saying, “dress how you want to be addressed.”

So put a little bit of thought into what you wear. You want to be pleasant. Inviting and smelling nice.

Indulge in self-education.

Always keep in mind, education goes beyond the four walls of the classroom. If you stop where your school stopped, you mess up.

There’s so much about yourself, life, and society that school doesn’t teach.

It’s left for you to be a student of life and seek out a wider understanding of how stuff works.

In your twenties, learn a lot. Educate yourself on social trends and institutes of values. Like the stock market. How the economy works. The true nature and management of money.

And today, with crypto trending, it can be a valuable area to educate yourself.

Travel & have fun.

I read many years ago, in a little book my dad bought me, “that all play and no work make jack a dull toy.”

But just underneath that quote that became famous, were the following lines, “And all work and no play make jack a dull boy.”

When you’re young, vibrant, and have the time, travel and have fun. A time will come when the vicissitudes of life will be overwhelming you’d wished you’d done things earlier.

Eliminate distractions.

You’re on a journey. Your life is a journey.

A journey in which you’re not sure where or when it’ll end. It’s why every day, month, and year counts. Use them well.

Distractions, cannot stay. It’s too much of a price. And the cost is too steep of a price to pay.

Learn to quickly spot distractions, and cut them off swiftly. Whether they be people, lost courses, or even terrible hobbies.

Love & and enjoy your own company.

There’s one person you’ll spend the most of your life with — you.

In fact, you’ll spend every sleeping and waking hour of your life with yourself. Because wherever you are, you’re there.

It’s really important you like yourself.

Many people dread being alone. It’s sad.

And that’s because they’re yet to understand that being alone isn’t really being alone. Being alone means being with yourself. It’s the time you get to spend with yourself alone.

Love yourself enough to enjoy your own companion. Allow yourself to be seen and appreciated by you.

Stay close to winners.

In your twenties, you cannot afford an environment of losers. It’s too costly.

If you have goals and dreams, you must have a circle of like-minded people. The journey to a happy and successful life is an upward climb. There are times you’ll be down and out. You need people who can keep you motivated and inspired.

Winners and dreamers have a unique mindset that helps them get through challenges, and find a way in difficult situations. They know how to find answers and come up with ideas.

Something losers lack.

…

Final note… while it’s possible to build your life at any age, starting earlier makes everything so much easier. Your twenties is the perfect age to build. Starting in your thirties or forties comes with a lot of mental stress. Especially starting from scratch.

So take advantage of your youth.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***