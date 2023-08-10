3 Bad Habits That Are Actually Good for Your Relationship

You’ve heard it a million times — “Bad habits are the enemy of a healthy relationship.”

Well, it’s time to challenge that notion.

Some seemingly negative behaviors — at least when carried out in moderation — might actually hold the key to deepening your romantic connection.

This isn’t about advocating toxicity or encouraging harmful patterns; rather, it’s about peering behind the curtain of preconceived notions to discover that beneath the surface lies a realm of potential growth and understanding.

…

Complaining.

Believe it or not, complaining can be surprisingly good for your relationship.

When done constructively, expressing complaints can pave the way for improved communication and mutual understanding between you and your partner.

Psychotherapist William Berry states about complaining:

“Complaining connects people, makes one feel better having vented, and can lead to feeling validated.” Complaining, like all communication, may bring a sense of connectedness between individuals.”

Complaining can also bring attention to potential issues in the relationship. Sharing your concerns might help address issues that might otherwise simmer beneath the surface, leading to resentment.

When both partners are open to listening and empathizing with each other’s complaints, it shows a willingness to work through challenges together, strengthening their bond.

And you know what the most surprising thing about complaining is?

It can make you realize you’re being a drama queen.

In Berry’s words:

“Additionally, venting makes one feel better. Letting out a negative experience certainly feels better than keeping it in. Often once someone vents, they feel better. Sometimes hearing oneself vent allows the speaker to hear himself, and to realize maybe the complaint isn’t that big a deal.”

Overall, complaining can serve as a catalyst for positive change, fostering growth within your relationship. Just make sure you:

avoid blame

avoid bringing up the past

steer clear of generalizations

are willing to compromise

…

Losing your temper.

Ever experienced that moment when emotions erupt, and you find yourself losing your temper in the midst of a heated argument with your partner?

These flare-ups, when handled mindfully, can actually be healthy for your relationship.

When communicated constructively, your anger might pave the way for a deeper connection, a raw honesty that strengthens the bond with your partner.

Let’s not forget that suppressing your emotions can affect your body and your mind. Expressing frustration serves as an emotional release valve: it’s much healthier to lose your temper here and there instead of holding everything in until you explode in more destructive ways.

For example, until “kitchen thinking” creeps its way into your relationship: where you’re triggered by something in the present and bring up all your irritations from the past.

Overall, striking a delicate balance between expressing anger and handling it constructively can create a pathway to greater intimacy and growth within the relationship. Just make sure you:

express, don’t attack

stay respectful

take a time-out if the argument becomes too intense

seek common ground

apologize when needed

…

Seeking reassurance.

Most people would tell you that seeking reassurance is a sign of vulnerability or just plain clinginess in your relationship.

Let me tell you that asking for affirmation in a relationship is not only normal but also a sign of emotional intelligence and trust. It’s like reaching out to your partner, opening your heart and saying, “Hey, I trust you enough to share my fears and vulnerabilities.” It creates an intimate space where you both can connect on a deeper level.

In fact, seeking reassurance is wired in our DNA. It’s a healthy expression of our need for positive contact, validation, and mirroring. In psychologist John Amodeo’s words:

“Human beings are not isolated entities. Our sense of self develops through our interactions with people. We need positive mirroring to feel good about ourselves and life.”

However, like any aspect of a relationship, balance is key. While seeking reassurance is healthy, bombarding your partner with constant requests for validation might strain your connection.

It’s essential to find a middle ground, trusting in the foundation you’ve built together while also cherishing those moments of vulnerability that deepen your bond. Make sure you:

communicate openly

are specific

set boundaries

engage in self-reflection

It may come as a surprise that certain bad habits can, in fact, be beneficial for your relationship. The key lies in understanding the underlying dynamics and being mindful of how they impact your partner and your bond.

While these habits should not be intentionally cultivated, acknowledging their positive aspects can open the door to a more compassionate and forgiving perspective on human behavior within a relationship.

Ultimately, relationships are complex, and while these so-called bad habits can have positive outcomes when approached mindfully, it is essential to remember that every couple is different. What works for one might not work for another, and communication remains the cornerstone of a successful relationship.

Openly discussing each other’s needs, boundaries, and perspectives is crucial to navigate through these habits and find the balance that strengthens the bond you have with your partner.

…

