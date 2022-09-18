3 Misconceptions About Toxic People Causing You to Struggle With Them

#1 Toxic people look, act, and come across a certain way

Look at this frog.

It is almost 2.2 inches, and it has bright, beautiful colors.

It, in fact, looks cute.

And look at this fish.

It is round, with innocent, large eyes. And it is small. Cute, isn’t it?

They might look cute and all, but, in fact, they are deadly animals that can kill you if you are not careful.

The frog is called the poison dart frog. A golden poison frog, which belongs to the poison dart frogs’ species, harbors enough poison to kill 10 grown men.

The fish is called pufferfish. According to National Geography site, there is enough toxin in one pufferfish to kill 30 adult humans, and there is no known antidote.

We assume that harmful things and people should look evil and scary.

And we assume that virtuous people should look as if they have just landed from heaven.

You might think that only lions, tigers, and crocodiles can hurt you. While they certainly can, they are not the only ones who can harm.

Other small, seemingly harmless animals can also be the reason for your death.

In our culture, we have stereotypes for toxic people and how they should behave, look like, come across, and everything in between.

Some of these stereotypes can be correct. After all, they were formed for a reason.

But it is a naivety to assume that whatever doesn’t fit these stereotyped ideas of what is dangerous is not actually dangerous.

Toxic people can come in all sizes and shapes.

The idea is that a toxic person/bully cannot (healthily) handle their insecurities.

And that, dear reader, can manifest itself in various ways.

J*rks don’t have to be those who scream at you or explicitly express their anger. In fact, those, in my own opinion, are the less harmful and the easiest to handle.

There are subtler ways someone can be toxic and hurtful.

And they can be as subtle as the ways the golden poison frog and the pufferfish use to kill.

And people who use those ways can look as colorful as the poison dart frog and as harmless as the pufferfish.

#2 Toxic people have bad intentions

Can someone become a toxic person without bad intentions?

Absolutely yes.

Toxic people are too insecure. They don’t want to accept responsibility for their insecurities.

Some of them are evil. Some are not.

In fact, those articles about letting go of toxic people do not tell you this.

Some of them are friends and family members. Some don’t want to be hurtful and screw up your life. They are just clueless about how to handle those painful insecurities.

This is not to say that they can be excused and left alone.

They still have to be held accountable for their actions and words. And they ought to be stopped when attempting to hurt you or anyone else.

When you start looking for signs someone is toxic, you will find many. Some people are not totally toxic but possess some dark traits that show in different situations.

And so do you, by the way.

The downside is that if you start believing that all toxic people have bad intentions and secretly want to take over the world and destroy you, you will suffer.

Why? Because you will feel that many of those around you are cold-hearted toxic people with bad intentions.

You will start assuming people’s intentions and focusing on the bad ones.

Do not interfere with their intentions. Some are really bad and want nothing but the worst for you. We cannot deny that evil exists on earth.

Some are toxic but not with the worst intentions. Just learn to protect yourself from them.

The best strategy is to not interfere with their intentions, as much as possible, and just deal with the fact that they are being toxic.

Assert your boundaries.

Let go if needed.

Be assertive.

#3 You should hate toxic people

Should you really hate toxic people?

To answer that, we need to know what it means to hate someone from a psychological point of view.

After that, we need to figure out if it is helpful to hate this person or not.

Will those feelings of hatred make the other person stop being toxic? Or will they make you feel more confident? And if they will not, what will?

I have an unpopular opinion about what hatred is.

First, hatred is the accumulation of many negative emotions.

If you fear someone, then get angry because he treats you badly, and then get resentful because you cannot do anything about it, you will hate this person.

Your brain tells you that this person causes you a lot of pain. And you better stop this pain or get away from this person.

But still, something is missing. You do need a lot of toxic feelings to hate someone.

But those toxic feelings need a reason to stick together. Those toxic feelings need something toxic to keep them glued.

And this is where blame comes into play.

Blame is about refusing to accept responsibility for dealing with those toxic feelings.

It is about refusing to accept your responsibility for protecting yourself against this hurt.

When you blame someone, not only do you give them power over you, but you also state that it is their fault and their responsibility.

It is not your fault that they are toxic people — it is theirs.

But it is still your responsibility to defend yourself against them.

The way I look at it is that you develop toxic emotions toward someone because of their behavior towards you.

Because you believe that you cannot do something about it, you start blaming this person for how you feel about their behavior. This blame keeps those emotions tied together and they lead to hatred, which is the accumulation of all these negative, repressed emotions.

So, is that really helpful?

Not at all.

One fact about hatred is that it consumes you more than it affects the person you hate.

Even if that person was toxic.

On the other hand, a big part of hatred is about relinquishing responsibility and blaming, which are toxic behaviors.

Nothing is worse than assuming that the problems and struggles in your life are not your responsibility.

So, how should you feel about someone who mistreats you?

Feel bad.

Hate the fact that someone is making you live this way because it will help you stop living this way.

But do not drag yourself to hate the person.

It is toxic. It always makes you weaker than the person you hate, and it consumes you.

It is never helpful.

You should learn how to let these people go.

You should learn how to stand up for yourself.

When you do that, you will not be interested in hating these people (or even in hurting them).

You will start seeing them for what they really are –scared, wounded individuals who are too insecure to face their insecurities.

However, it does not mean they can step on you or hurt you.

They have to respect your boundaries. If they do not, they will get hurt by you — not because you hate them, but merely because you are interested in protecting your own boundaries.

That is a healthier way to look at the whole situation. And it will empower you more than the crazy, toxic mentality of “us vs. them.”

You are better than that.

