I’ve trained in Aikido for over 35 years. Ishibashi Sensei said, “We gotta stay in shape.” We have to do our reps. Just train. The late Mizukami Sensei taught Sensei and me until he passed away over 10 years ago. Sensei and I are continually aware that we have limited time to get better, to pass on what Mizukami Sensei taught us. We’re part of Mizukami Sensei’s profound legacy. Sensei taught us Aikido for 30 years and 25 years, respectively.

In Aikido, Sensei said, “Wait it out and enter the attack. Take a glancing blow if you to. You’re always going to get away scot-free. It’s one time.” That’s not only about the bigger stronger man trying to punch my head off. In life, I take a hit, take a risk for what’s meaningful to me. That’s the possibility of having a meaningful life. Mizukami Sensei was a father to me. In many ways, Sensei saved my life. I have a meaningful life, because of him. I pass on to others what Mizukami Sensei bestowed upon me.

Mizukami Sensei taught us Aikido. What was most important to Sensei was that we were good men, good people. That we honor and respect others. That we are humble. Mizukami Sensei lived a life of service. He trained and taught Aikido for over 50 years. Sensei was Old School. He was samurai. In Japanese, samurai means to serve. Sensei taught Ishibashi Sensei and me to be of service, to protect those who are weaker, and to make a difference.

Sensei said, “Just train.” It’s not like you have to get somewhere or be someone else. That’s Mizukami Sensei’s profound legacy. I got from Sensei that I was good enough. I could still always be better, always be the greater man. Just train.

I’m 64 years old. I have more years behind than ahead of me. My journey will end like everyone’s. Time is undefeated. That’s the human design. In the end, it ends.

There are infinite numbers between 0 and 1. There’s a bigger set of infinite numbers between 0 and 1,000,000. Some infinities are just bigger than others. Yet, they are still infinite. Whether I live 30 years or 100 years, I have my infinity. I’m grateful for mine.

Mortality is the paradoxical blessing. It’s the constant reminder that I make a difference, be of service in the finite time I have. When I pass on what Mizukami Sensei taught me, what Ishibashi Sensei taught me to others, they can pass that on to their others, from generation to generation. I don’t intend that as dogma, rather as generational evolution. People change, discard, and refine what they learn as they create their own way. Mizukami taught me, “Make Aikido your own.” We all create ourselves.

Years ago, Mizukami Sensei schooled my arrogance, when I complained about Aikido technique I learned from some Seminar. Sensei said if O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba were alive today, his Aikido would look differently, too. His Aikido would have evolved, because he would have evolved.

Ironically, acknowledging my mortality, acknowledging the end of making life meaningful, is the possibility of immortality. Everything evolves. Everyone can evolve, too. I have as much fun as I can for as long as I can. I do what I love: Aikido and writing for as long as I can, too. I’m present in life. I only have now.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, 4-time NBA Champion Steph Curry discussed with Stephen A, about preparing for his 18th NBA season. Steph is the NBA All-Time 3-point shooting leader. Stephen A. said of Steph Curry, “He’s the Greatest Shooter that God ever created.” Steph Curry is one of the hardest training NBA players, too.

Stephen A. asked, “Are you somebody who sees the end of the road or are you somebody who sees that you have more time to go?”

Steph said, “I see the end of the road every day and it’s okay.”

He said, “If I don’t acknowledge the end, then… I won’t appreciate the now.”

In the end, it ends. Acknowledging that, accepting that, I appreciate the present, cherish the now. I live the meaningful life that I love.