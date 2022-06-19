A person without energy is dying.

Exhausted leaders have neglected personal energy.

4 kinds of personal energy:

Physical energy concerns your body. Movement, rest, and nutrition impact physical energy. Emotional energy concerns perception. Perception produces emotion. Perceived threat produces fear, for example. Mental energy concerns your ability to focus, process, and make decisions. Spiritual energy concerns love and purpose. When compelling vision energizes you, it’s purpose-driven energy.

Energy is a web of connections. Spiritual energy, for example, connects to physical, emotional, and mental energy.

In leadership, positive energy is 4x more important than position.

3 ways to increase personal energy:

#1. Expend energy:

You are designed to expend energy, not store it. Adequate rest and proper nutrition restore energy. Too much rest and nutrition produce fatigue.

Squandered energy multiplies fatigue.

Energy used skillfully ignites vitality. When you invest in purposeful activities, vitality goes up. The more you do, the more you want to do. (Within the confines of human limitation.)

#2. Choose focus:

“Where focus goes, energy flows.” (Attributed to Tony Robbins.)

Focus less on things happening to you and more on things you control. Focus on fighting-for instead of fighting-against. Focus on a BIG YES instead of a big no.

Purpose and resolve enable you to focus personal energy.

Joseph Campbell said, “Follow your bliss.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#3. Define your world.

Shift perceptions from problem to opportunity. The world is filled with opportunities.

Leaders pursue opportunities. Everyone else runs around solving problems. Incremental improvement comes from solving problems.

Siezing opportunities enables exponential growth.

Money and personal energy:

Think of personal energy as money. Everything you do either spends, invests, or squanders energy.

Spend energy to fuel momentum. Invest energy in meaningful action. Pinch pennies. Never squander energy.

Treat energy like money.

How might people increase their personal energy?

—

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock