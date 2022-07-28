5 Essential Components for a Healthy Relationship

Have you ever seen people talking about a particular couple that is the best in the city or locality? And did it make you wonder why a couple is called the best couple and how that specific pair differs from other couples?

So, let’s look at the five essentials for a healthy relationship. And if you manage to follow all these tips, your relationship will blossom like a lotus in the pond.

1.Open communication

you want to see if everything is good with a couple, then notice how they communicate. Communication is the first sign of a relationship. If it’s open, it must be healthy, and if it’s not open, there’s something wrong between the partners.

It’s challenging to share true feelings with others. We often don’t share our feelings with others because we’re unsure how the other person will react and what s(he) will think. And if you or your partner have this uncertainty, then you and your partner need to work on it.

So, if you want your relationship to be healthy, ensure a positive environment for open communication between you and your partners.

2. Respect

Many people are naturally sarcastic and believe that sarcasm and fun are the same. And so, by nature, they keep passing sarcastic replies and comments on their partners even in public.

But, they must know that sarcasm and fun are not the same things. And it’s fun until and unless you start insulting your partner in public by making fun of their physical appearance. To avoid offending your partner in public.

And it doesn’t end here. Respect doesn’t mean that you don’t insult your partner in public. Respect means you also listen to and accept your partner and their choices and opinion.

3. Working Through Disagreements

Disagreement is a sign of intellect. And it is called that if there’s no disagreement or conflict in any relationship, the relationship is dead. Having different perspectives, choices, beliefs, and values is natural.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And if there’s a disagreement or conflict in your relationship, it doesn’t mean that relationship is not working out. It simply means that there’s something to change in a relationship. And avoiding this can kill your relationship.

Hence, you must work through disagreements by respectfully talking and listening to your partner. And after that, you and you need to find a solution.

4. Mutual intimacy

It’s often seen that a lack of romance causes many problems in relationships. And romance should always be with mutual consent. You both must respect each other’s choices and moods. Forcing yourself to be physical can make your relationship hell.

Your private moment should be satisfactory, joyful, pleasant, and exciting. Both partners should be equally involved in the moment.

So, Have some private time with each other frequently. You can also go for some romantic duo-trip to help your relationship grow.

5. Investing Time In Common Interests

No matter how different you are from your partner. There must be some common ground where your and your partner have something similar. And that’s why you both decided to get into a relationship.

And when you start focusing on differences and try to end them by force, it starts causing problems and conflicts.

And the solution to this problem is straightforward. Just focus on the common interests that brought you together at first. And once finding that, start spending time doing those things together. I might be anything like traveling, cooking, movies, etc.

Conclusion

Relationships are like gardening. As long as you keep watering your plants, removing unwanted plants from your garden, and providing manures and fertilizers, your plants remain green and beautiful.

Similarly, your relationship and love grow as long as you invest time in your partner, respect your partner’s choices and perspectives and keep a positive and open communication environment.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***