5 Hidden Benefits of Being a New Parent

Here is a short list of perks of parenting so wonderful that they will likely make your eyes water with joy, as you experience them in you and your child’s life. Feel free to add any more you can think of in the comments.

1. Someone will always laugh at my jokes

I have a wacky sense of humor. My habit of coming up with funny voices, facial expressions, goofy sound effects, and other odd phrases and mannerisms, find an endlessly captive audience in my baby. Well, I don’t envy him; I can be pretty silly sometimes.

As long as I say something in the right tone of voice, or have a certain attitude when I do it — generally if I give him a big smile or laugh first, he will invariably smile and laugh back.

It’s a heart-warming feeling. Each of us has a sense of humor, but sometimes we keep it hidden because others don’t understand. New parents rejoice, because I suspect your baby will understand.

2. I get to return to an infantile, childlike state

Arguably, no one can remember much, if anything, about their early childhood. The best way to get in touch with that long-forgotten part of yourself is to raise a child from infancy.

There is simply no other way as effective, at accessing this repressed, tender part of our life. It will be otherwise lost to time, and the failures of memory.

Every parent gets the chance to relive this, and will have trouble not doing so, as they interact with their child. It’s a magical experience, and almost like being reincarnated.

Just make sure you don’t get too caught up in acting like a baby — because you’ve got responsibilities too. Did I forget to take out the recycling again?

3. For once, someone loves my singing

I have memories of my university choir director gesturing for me to sing louder, fuller, with more volume. I’ve always been a bit shy about my voice, but secretly have always enjoyed singing.

Well, it turns out I’m in luck — because my baby not only likes when I sing to him, he even sometimes cries if I don’t. The only thing to complain about is when I’ve sung the same song to him three times in a row, and I’m getting tired, but he still wants more. What a non-judgmental and enthusiastic audience.

It’s a beautiful thing to see: how little babies and children are naturally attracted to music in the form of their parents’ voices. You don’t even have to be very good at it — they’ll love it all the same.

4. I’m encouraged to crawl around on the floor

The floor is a naturally fun, inviting place to hang out. It’s flat, often carpeted, and comfortable; and this is where the toys are. Babies know all of this.

There’s something grounding about having a baby. You find a new center of gravity, and get to observe the world from the perspective of a rug-rat.

Sometimes I end up lying there for a while with him. Everyone loves company, and descending to that level makes him feel less alone.

It’s also easy for me to transition into doing stretches this way — something my physical therapist encourages for my back health. Plus, the floor stays cool in the summer time.

5. I look forward to nap time again

His naps are as relaxing for me as they are for him. I don’t sleep during them, but I enjoy some quiet time throughout the day. It’s a nice reminder that every 2–4 hours, we deserve a nice break from whatever we’re doing.

I think adults can learn a lot from this. After all, we’re really just grown-up kids. Even though we can’t naturally go to sleep as easily on a whim, I think that the naptime interval is a good model to use, when planning to take actual breaks in adulthood.

I don’t mean those 10–15 minute breaks people like to allow for every several hours in the workplace. People need at least 40 minutes to recharge when they’ve been working for a few hours in a row.

I’ve been really delighted to enjoy these as a new parent. What other perks can you think of that are naturally built-in to raising a baby? I’m sure the list can go on and on.

