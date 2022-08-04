5 Inspirational Leadership Quotes

*This blog post is based on my opinion trying to explain quotes based on my thoughts and thinking.

Leadership is a scary prospect. It’s not an easy task, and it’s something most people are not born with.

Real leadership requires you to make tough decisions, be able to delegate responsibility, and create systems that help facilitate the smooth running of things.

But with these leadership quotes from inspirational leaders like Alexander the Great and Napoleon Bonaparte, you’re sure to find a new actionable approach as to how you can take your life from good to great.

Let’s talk about some of the amazing quotes:

…

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion— Alexander the Great

So this sounds like a pretty cool one. This is a very cool way to think about your leadership and how you will lead others.

Just imagine if you don’t have this mindset that you can’t be as strong and dominating as the big boy lions-or maybe even the big boys of other animals.

This quote is so profound and insightful about being successful in both your personal life and business life.

It highlights the importance of having a vision and a thought process. This quote is taken out of context, but it’s interesting to see how close yet how far Alexander the Great was to success and ultimately one of the greatest leaders in history.

…

A leader is a believer in hope — Napoleon Bonaparte

Another insightful quote from a great leader. This quote is also very interesting.

It’s funny how this Napoleon Bonaparte guy was dealing with hope and how he used it in an effective way to help him out at the time.

We all need hope, but it’s great to know that there are people like Napoleon who were able to use hope in a way that helped them achieve something greater than most would have ever thought possible.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And we all like to be the one that does great things. We all like to be the one who makes a difference.

So I think this quote is a good reminder that we, too, can be the taker and not just the giver.

…

Leadership is the capacity to translate a vision into reality— Warren Bennis

This is one of the best leadership quotes that we could think of. A lot of the time, it’s hard to get a vision across.

It takes a certain type of person to be able to do this. And if you ask me, this quote defines exactly what a leader is and should be.

…

Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses — Mitt Romney

Pretty powerful words from the guy who ran for president in 2012. It’s no surprise that he used these quotes on his path to success and ultimately becoming a governor.

I like this one because it is kind of like a double meaning or a two-for-one deal.

You’re not only taking responsibility, but you’re also making excuses when you do not take responsibility.

…

Where there is no vision, there is no hope -George Washington Carver

This quote states that people need a vision for their future to facilitate a hopeful spirit. If you don’t know where you are going or what you are working towards, it will be hard to stay motivated and enjoy the journey.

And, as a leader, it is your job to provide your team with a vision. You can be the driving force behind the direction in which you are all headed.

I hope you enjoyed these amazing leadership quotes.

…

Well, this is a blog post based on opinion, not a piece of professional advice.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***