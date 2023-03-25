5 Types of Women You Want to Avoid If You Want to Get Married

There are a lot of good men out there that get into relationships with women who aren’t good women, or wife material.

I recently published an article on the 6 Types of Guys You Want to Avoid if You’re Looking for a Serious Relationship, and I figured this piece would be a good sequel.

I’m not here to bash women. There are a lot of great women out there, and we all have our own issues that we’re dealing with.

But at the end of the day, it’s not your job to fix someone, and my hope is that you — as a high-value man who is actively working on yourself and looking for a woman who is also high-value, don’t end up with a girl who doesn’t add to your life, and isn’t wife material.

The One Who Thinks The World is Out To Get Her

AKA the girl who always makes herself out to be the victim of everything that didn’t go “right” in her life.

Her parents divorced, and despite the separation being amicable, she claims she has abandonment issues.

Her ex left her, and despite her knowing the relationship wasn’t meant to be, she thinks she isn’t good enough for anyone.

Her boss fired her, so she feels like she’s constantly getting screwed over by men.

Women with a victim mentality create false scenarios in their heads and run with them. They don’t think, “how can I grow from this? how can I learn from this?” instead, they choose to allow those problems to rule their life and dictate their behavior.

On top of that, the majority of the time, it’s all made up in their heads.

Everybody has the ability to take a problem and allow it to either shape them in a positive or a negative way. Don’t go for the woman who chooses the latter.

Can’t Do Anything or Go Anywhere on Her Own

This is the kind of girl who always needs someone to do everything for or with her. She doesn’t know who she is, and she’s constantly seeking someone else to make her happy and do everything for her.

She can’t schedule a doctor’s appointment herself; she doesn’t know what an interest rate is — this is the kind of girl who would die within a few hours if she was left on a remote island because she starts chugging the ocean water. In essence, she’s not self-sufficient.

I used to have a friend who couldn’t go anywhere unless someone came with her.

She couldn’t go to the gym, coffee shop, or grocery store — she couldn’t even eat dinner on her own. She was uncomfortable in her own company and while she had a lot of friends, she just used everyone to satisfy an emptiness only she could fill.

These types of girls aren’t wife material. A woman who is wife material can stand on her own two feet and doesn’t need a babysitter.

And on the other side of this spectrum — I’d also recommend staying away from the girl who is too independent. I’m talking hardcore independent — like her car is hanging over a cliff, and you ask if she wants help, she’ll still say, “I’m fine. I don’t want your help!”

Women who base their entire personality on being independent and not needing a man end up causing more problems than anything.

Also, the majority of them are too career-focused, so good luck convincing her to give up her career to have kids.

The Lazy Girl

This is the girl who has zero hobbies and zero interests. She somehow manages to get by in life, but she’s complacent and is waiting for someone to come rescue her.

She has no ambition and no drive for anything but scrolling through social media.

She has no skills. She doesn’t know how to cook. She doesn’t know how to do laundry. She doesn’t know how to take care of herself, and if she can’t take care of herself, how do you expect her to take care of a family one day?

Many people go through phases where they feel lost, or they struggle with drive. That’s different, and everyone goes through seasons where they doubt their path.

But, if she’s constantly complaining about her life yet making zero active changes to improve it, she’ll end up relying on you for everything.

Prepare to be her sole provider, entertainer, friend, therapist, and shoulder to cry on.

The Trauma Queen

Similar to the girl with a victim mentality, the trauma queen is someone who uses every single bad thing she experienced as a child or a teenager, as an excuse to act out.

She won’t give you a moment of peace because she is constantly “going through something” and has her therapist’s number on speed dial. She is consistently getting help but never actually healing or growing.

Every negative quality she has — has a fancy medical label that requires a pill to help her get through the day, all because of something that happened 20+ years ago.

I’d like to preface this by saying that I’m not talking about severe and legitimate trauma — everybody has pain in their life, and you should deal with it how you feel is right. I’m not a doctor or medical practitioner.

I’m mostly speaking about the women who are so bored in their lives that they create unnecessary problems and drama and then tie it back to some “traumatic” experience from their childhood.

“My dad was never home because he worked, and now I struggle with abandonment issues.”

“I was always picked last in school sports, so now I have deep-rooted insecurity issues.”

These types of women like to dwell on problems rather than resolve them or learn from them.

Prepare for a life of, “I am this way because of what happened to me x amount of years ago.”

The One Who Always Thinks You’re Cheating

Otherwise known as the insecure girl.

To have a healthy, happy, and thriving relationship/marriage, a woman needs to know how to love herself and be confident in herself first.

A woman who hates herself and is constantly insecure is hard to deal with.

This is the girl that, no matter what you say or how you act, and although you have never done anything to wrong her or make her distrust you, she still doubts every word that comes out of your mouth.

She’s jealous, angry, and controlling.

She’ll go through your phone while you’re sleeping, question why you didn’t text her back despite you telling her you were at work, and accuse you of cheating whenever you’re at the gym or out with your guy friends.

This girl doesn’t know how to love herself; she’s not confident in herself and what she brings to the table.

Until she learns how to love herself and deals with her insecurity issues, it’s best you don’t involve yourself with this type of girl.

In conclusion…

That is the 5 types of women you should avoid if you’re looking for a serious relationship, especially one that will lead to marriage.

Feel free to let me know if I missed any, and check out my channel for more tips on dating.

