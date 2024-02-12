6 Habits of People Who Know How to Keep Their Cool

Isn’t it everyone’s wish to keep their cool in stressful situations?

Deadlines looming, unexpected setbacks, and a to-do list that seems to grow its own to-do lists. And yet, you manage to remain calm and grounded.

Think about how much easier your life would be if you cracked the code to remaining undisturbed when shit hits the fan.

It almost sounds like a superpower.

Here are the habits of people who seem to remain calm and collected no matter what curveball life throws at them:

They Do Less

No, doing less doesn’t mean you lead a lazy or boring life.

You can do less and still work hard, make plans, and set goals. The secret is to drop the habit of making an unending list of tasks every day.

When you rush from one thing to another, you rob yourself of the opportunity to pause and appreciate life for what it’s really worth: the simple things.

And yes, I’m aware that landing a promotion, making more money, or receiving more recognition for your work are important things you justifiably strive to achieve. They are legit goals.

The problem is, you get so caught up in this strive for productivity and excellence, that you enter an ever-ending cycle of stress and anxiety. You dive too deep into the productivity game.

When you do less, you stress less and enjoy life more. And by enjoying life more, you end up working harder and producing better results.

The hustle isn’t worth it when you can’t relish the small wins.

They Are Mindful of their “ENSH”

Exercise. Nutrition. Sleep. Hydration.

How do you expect to remain cool under stressful circumstances when your body isn’t in its A-game mode?

Exercise has a profound impact on your mental health. Movement is therapeutic. A brisk walk, yoga, or a full-blown workout session, whatever floats your boat, as long as it gets you moving.

Nutrition — fueling your body with the right food — is important in managing stress. For example, foods rich in magnesium, zinc, or omega-3s have been shown to reduce anxiety.

Emotionally, adequate sleep is a game-changer. It stabilizes your mood, lowers stress levels, and improves your ability to cope with challenges. Ever been irritable or found it hard to concentrate after a night of tossing and turning? That’s the impact of insufficient sleep on your emotional balance.

And water — hydration is like a secret weapon; it keeps your mind sharp and your body happy.

The better your body feels, the more calm you’ll feel. It’s a direct correlation.

They Establish Clear Emotional Limits

By setting clear limits on what you will and won’t accept emotionally, you create a foundation for inner peace and calmness.

When you’re clear about what you’ll let into your emotional space and what’s a no-go, you shield yourself against stress.

Knowing when to empathize with others and when to protect your own emotional well-being allows you to navigate various relationships, situations, and challenges without being overwhelmed. Without feeling like you’re constantly on an emotional rollercaster.

You can empathize without getting dragged into the drama, and you can handle challenges without feeling like they’re taking a toll on your peace of mind. Your emotional well-being becomes a priority, and that, my friend, is the key to lasting calmness.

Patience Is a Part of Their Daily Routine

For those who seem to have their zen game on point, patience isn’t just a virtue; it’s an integral part of their daily routine.

As with most things in life, to master the art of remaining calm in the face of adversity, you need to practice first. You can’t just wake up one being a zen guru.

But, how exactly can one practice patience?

Well, it’s rather simple. You gotta throw yourself into situations that demand a little patience. For example:

Take the long road home2

Stand and wait in the long line in the supermarket without checking your watch

Dive into a difficult novel

Challenge yourself with a large jigsaw puzzle

Try your hand at gardening

This daily date with patience will become the steady hand that guides you through the chaos. By consciously immersing yourself in these situations, you’re essentially training your brain to embrace a slower, more deliberate pace — you’re rewiring your responses to stressors.

And I have another benefit of becoming more patient to share: According to research, waiting for things can make you happier in the long run.

They Go Offline for A While

The idea of temporarily bidding farewell to screens might seem a bit daunting, but bear with me.

When you hit pause on the digital noise, you’re essentially giving your mind a well-deserved breather. No more information overload, no more feeling tethered to the virtual world. You’re taking a step back, creating a space for your mind to breathe and take a break.

Your notifications no longer dictate your pace. Stepping away from the constant barrage of emails and social media updates allows a palpable sense of calm to settle in.

Plus, the break from constant connectivity takes you away form the comparison game and the pressure to keep up with a virtual whirlwind.

This intentional break brings you closer to a calmer, more centered version of yourself. The screens will be there when you return, but the sense of inner calmness you gain by systemically going offline accompanies you long after you plug back in.

They Value Progress Over Perfection

Look, I get it. We all want to become the best version of ourselves — but demanding perfection from yourself is a losing battle.

Perfectionism is ugly. Holding excessive standards for yourself, becoming obsessed with flawless performance, and engaging in self-punishment will not only overwhelm you with stress but also slow any progress you work hard to make.

Embracing your flaws and understanding that perfection is an unattainable mirage doesn’t mean settling for mediocrity. Think of it as trading the stress of unattainable standards for the peace that comes with self-acceptance.

Instead of sweating the small stuff and aiming for an impossible standard of flawlessness, pay attention to whether you’re making progress or not.

Those who stay calm in the storm have this uncanny ability to celebrate the small victories and the subtle shifts that lead to bigger changes.

So, when you find yourself caught in the whirlwind of expectations, take a breath and ask yourself, “Am I moving forward? Am I learning? Am I a little bit better than yesterday?” Recognizing the progress you’re making, no matter how small, is your golden ticket to calmness.

…

These habits form the cornerstone of a calm mindset. Think of them not as unattainable goals but as daily practices that can transform the way you approach stress, uncertainty, and the complexities of everyday life.

…

