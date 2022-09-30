7 Affirmations for Letting Go of Someone

This blog post is based on my opinion thoughts and thinking.

Letting go of someone is a powerful act that can make your life so much easier.

You may feel intimidated by this, scared you’ll never see him or her again, or simply not ready to give up on the friendship.

Letting go of people who drain your energy and take away from your well-being can be extremely difficult, but it’s ultimately very freeing.

But just like jumping off a cliff, it’s important to prepare for the emotional and physical fallout.

I’ve got seven affirmations for you to help ease the pain of letting go:

I’m letting go because my commitment to them is no longer serving my spiritual growth.

People can blind you to your true path. Your love for them can mask the fact that you’re not where you need to be.

When this happens, it’s time to let go of the person and ask yourself, “What is this person doing in my life?”

Letting go doesn’t mean forgetting. It means letting go of your attachment and allowing the space for something new to enter that will serve your growth better than it did.

I’m letting go because I don’t want to drag them down with me.

“Self-love” is a term bandied about by many spiritual teachers.

While it rings true to some extent, we all need other people to help us evolve and grow.

When you’ve lost sight of your purpose, it’s time to let go of self-centeredness and bring that energy back into your heart space.

I’m letting go because I don’t need to change them.

When we hold on to someone, it’s usually because we think they can complete us or make us happy in some way.

We don’t realize that we are already our best selves, just not in the way we’re used to being seen by others.

When you let someone go, you create space for yourself to see yourself clearly and what’s going on with them.

And when you do this, you’ll be able to let them go even more easily than you could before.

I’m letting go because I can’t go back to the way things were.

Sometimes, all it takes is a major life change, like losing your job or moving across the country, for us to realize that some people aren’t part of our story any longer. Life happens.

But oftentimes, the pain of letting go is only felt when we try to bring back the person in our lives who aren’t happy anymore.

It’s a false hope because it will never be the same for us. And in the end, that person becomes toxic for us to keep around.

There is nothing more powerful than the energy that comes over you when you decide to let someone go.

Move on with your life and stop obsessing about them; they’re just not a part of it any longer.

I’m letting go because I can’t change their feelings about me.

This is always a tough one: wanting to change someone’s mind about us.

It hurts a lot when they don’t feel the same way we do, but we know that nothing good will come from forcing them to stay or trying to convince them of anything.

Don’t do that with your love. Let it go.

I’m letting go because this wouldn’t have worked out in the long run anyway.

There are a bunch of reasons why you might feel compelled to let go of someone: they’re not available, they live too far away, or they don’t want the same things you do.

It doesn’t matter what the reasons are for leaving; it’s all about knowing that you will only be settling for something less if you continue to hold on to them.

I’m letting go because I’m putting myself first.

The only thing that matters is what’s going on in your heart right now.

If you allow someone to take up space in your life, you are allowing their negative energy to seep into your blissful space.

You’re focusing all of your attention on what is not good for you, which isn’t a good idea when it comes to freedom and expansion.

There’s no room in our lives for people who aren’t serving us, who don’t want the same things we do, and who don’t want us to be the best version of ourselves we can be.

Letting go is a powerful act that will liberate you from all of these limiting circumstances and help set you free.

“I’m letting go because I love myself more than I can imagine loving anyone else.”

