Access Your Warrior Compassion

Bringing compassion together with the Way of the Warrior is a new and powerful perspective on how masculinity can work for, rather than against, men. Today’s guest went from a hypermasculine workplace to one inspired by feminine principles and discovered important parts of himself he had left behind.

It is easier to feel compassion for some people than it is for others. And it’s often challenging to have compassion for ourselves. But compassion is one of the cornerstones of both personal healing and thriving relationships. Integrating compassion into our thoughts and decisions is a game changer. Major shifts happen. Life and people start to be more on your side.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Sean Harvey, explores compassion from a new angle. His upcoming book, Warrior Compassion, looks at men’s healing as a catalyst for systems’ change. His life changed drastically when he left his hyper-masculine career in finance and was hired by Eileen Fisher, a well-known women’s clothing company integrating powerful feminine values in their company strategy. Sean discovered many parts of himself he had set aside and the pain he experienced as a result. He began to reclaim them and has been on quite a journey!

In our conversation we discussed…

How to access compassion for oneself, others and even one’s adversaries

for oneself, others and even one’s adversaries How men’s healing becomes a catalyst for systems’ change

for systems’ change What it takes to achieve greater well being, resilience and performance in the workplace

in the workplace What it looks like to transform yourself at the soul level

Sean’s journey from Wall Street to the Seminary

—

Sean Harvey is the Chief Compassion Officer & Founder of Warrior Compassion Men’s Studio & Symponia Institute and author of his upcoming book: Warrior Compassion: Unlocking the Healing Power in Men. His work in personal, organizational, and societal transformation is inspired by 20+ years of Purpose, Talent, and Organization Development consulting combined with having served on the faculties of Cornell, NYU, and Baruch College CUNY teaching courses in Leadership, Management, and Organizational Behavior & Change.

Sean is a former Wall Street consultant turned ordained interfaith minister who brings a compassion-centered and soul-inspired approach into personal growth, leadership development, and organizational systems design. He supports men and leaders as they navigate an emerging future where the rules, roles, and narratives around manhood, masculinity, the feminine, gender, and power are shifting quickly and radically.

He also offers men spiritual coaching around love, sex and intimacy as the core foundational work for compassionate bridge building and leadership. In 2021, he received the Saul A. Silverman Award for Conflict Resolution and Healing from the International Organization Development Association as an innovator in the field for his work around men’s healing as a catalyst for systems change.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com