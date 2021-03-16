Advice for Being Brave in Tough Situations

Life can have tough twists and turns. Rough situations may feel like the end of the world. You can help yourself when you dig deep and know where to turn. Otherwise, you can be a victim of the turbulent storms and waves.

I lived this way for a good bit of my life.

I learned that abundance is the better way to be, no matter how bad the situation.

Look outside and inside yourself for answers. The answers and solutions that give you peace are the ones that free you.

If you know who you are in your good identity, then you will not forget what measuring stick to use to do the right thing.

While making decisions in muddy situations, your knowledge to do the right thing always sits in your gut as a knowing.

With Others

Love is the answer. If others are involved, tough love may be the only way to make the positive changes that are needed for them and you.

If you are someone who wants harmony, I encourage you to see their perspective and put yourself in their shoes.

Then from your heart know who you are and be the level-headed one.

Be strong inside and stay your course. Your braveness will improve your self-esteem. You’ll be glad you stayed on the high road. You’ll be able to look at yourself with your head held high.

Then put your shoes back on. If your perspective is from a place of love and lacking pride, then stick to what your gut tells you. If you don’t think you should say something, then you probably shouldn’t until you know what to say.

Reacting immediately can have regretful outcomes, as pride and ego tend to rear their ugly head at the moment.

If you tend to personalize any attacks or criticism, then this piece of advice is critical for your success. When you can calm, then think through the best courses of action.

Be sensitive that hurt people, hurt people. Your compassion will keep you in internal peace, and productive at work and during your day.

Sleep on your thoughts and decision. If you still feel you should say something after any turbulent emotions have subsided, then be brave.

I’ve had to be brave many times through work and relationship situations.

Here is some additional advice I can provide:

Be better. Say to yourself, “I’m better than that.” Keep yourself grounded and on a higher plane, at the same time. Aim to thrive and not just survive.

If someone has offended you, a good response can be, “You’re better than that.” You at least said your peace and it’s up to them to change and think through what they’re doing.

Feel better. Do your regular activities. Take baby steps. Don’t turn down opportunities. Try, scared. You can find joy amidst chaos and challenges.

This is a healthy way to be, and help you get through the tough times.

Your ego may tell you to feel guilty or other negative feelings while you go through challenges. Don’t listen to the wrong or negative thoughts. Forge ahead in positivity. Be responsible and don’t stop your life.

When I had multiple life problems and difficulties in my twenties, I had to keep going. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I had to get up and go to work.

My job kept me from getting inside my head where worry could have spiraled out of control that would be worse than the actual traumatic situations.

I stayed productive and distracted at work that saved me in many ways. Having a support system and friends made me feel loved when it felt as though life robbed me.

Change your perspective. Point your compass north to your peace and happiness. When you operate from thoughts that have those end goals, then you stay as free as possible from anxiety and regret.

For every sad situation, there is an upside. If you can find that thought through negative emotions, then your outlook will be better. Life will provide answers if you ask. That’s why it’s good to wait to respond because your best solutions don’t usually come immediately.

Do not be afraid. Being fearless is the way to your victory. When I was being terrorized I didn’t act fearful, as that would have caused more anguish. You can’t make life-saving decisions if you can’t stay calm. There’s an inner strength that we all have and just need to find.

Igniting that fire within is a skill you can build when you’ve seen positive outcomes. The more you practice, the more chances you have to grow.

Being shy or acting like a wallflower is a victim’s mentality. In inner strength you can find a new gear, so you can keep growing.

Let go, keep going, and moving forward.

Use your productivity as a way to handle fear, anxiety, and worry. You can get through rough patches and your invisible resilient achievement patches will help you the next time around.

