Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Brett Stevens | Start-Up Consultant, Former Professional Poker Player & Author

Al Interviews Brett Stevens | Start-Up Consultant, Former Professional Poker Player & Author

The Depression Files with Al Levin

In this episode, Al interviews Brett Stevens, start-up consultant, former professional Poker Player, and author (recorded 3-26-20). Brett had no signs of any type of mental illness until the age of nineteen when he had his first manic episode. Brett takes us through his three manic episodes, all of which began with seven days of paranoia, delusions, and hallucinations. Each of which landed him in a psychiatric hospital inpatient program. Each impacting his life for approximately eighteen months. It wasn’t until his third inpatient hospitalization that he was given a diagnosis of bipolar I disorder.

Brett shares his story in a memoir titled, Crossover: A Look Inside a Manic Mind. Having a rare condition called hypermnesia, which allows Brett to recall memories in vivid and precise details, coupled with his talented writing style makes this book a real page-turner.

You can learn more about Brett on his website insideamanicmind.com. You’ll also find him on Twitter @crossover_bookFacebook at Crossover A Look Inside A Manic MindLinked in at Brett Stevens, and on Instagram at Crossover_Book.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18.

 

Previously Published on The Depression Files

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

