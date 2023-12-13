Amid Recent Darkness, Chanukah’s Importance Shines Through

By Special to El Paso Matters

By Rabbi Levi Greenberg

I am often asked if Chanukah is a major Jewish holiday. Although its observance of lighting candles for eight nights is more prevalent than other Jewish observances, I appreciate the question’s premise since every other Jewish holiday has a biblical record while Chanukah does not.

Nevertheless, the lessons and observances of Chanukah have played a dominant role in Judaism for thousands of years, and in recent times it has become the most public display of Jewish observance throughout the world. The events of recent months helped me better understand why.

Generally, to appreciate the meaning of Jewish observances, one needs to study Jewish law, history, philosophy and mysticism. The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the worldwide Chabad Lubavitch movement, pointed out that the advantage of the Chanukah lights is that when lit, they emanate light, noticeable even to those unaware of the details. And light is the ultimate expression of Chanukah’s lessons and its universal message.

More than 2,000 years ago, the ancient Syrian Greek empire conquered the land of Israel and persecuted the Jews living there by seizing and defiling the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, and effectively dismantling organized Jewish life by outlawing many observances on pain of death. It was a time of darkness and despondency.

A small group of devout Jews – commonly known as the Maccabees — revolted and by the grace of G-d, miraculously banished the occupying enemy force. As they prepared to rededicate the Holy Temple service of lighting the seven branched candelabrum — the menorah — they found only one night’s supply of ritually pure olive oil, which would take eight days to replenish. They lit the menorah and the seven flames miraculously burned for eight days and nights.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In celebration, Chanukah is observed by kindling flames for eight nights in commemoration of the miracle of the oil. We light one candle on the first night, and progressively add another candle each night until the final night when we light eight flames. This is why it is also known as the “Festival of Lights.”

For thousands of years, Jews have experienced every possible human experience. From peace in our homeland Israel during the biblical era of King Solomon, to the gas chambers of Auschwitz, and everything in between. Throughout our turbulent history, the Chanukah lights anchored us to the fundamental truth that the way to resist darkness is by focusing on introducing light.

In every generation, when foreign influences sought to destroy Jewish life, either physically or religiously, we never lost sight of this truth.

When the ancient Greeks insisted we conform to their heathen culture and drop Sabbath observance, the kosher dietary laws, circumcision, and ritual family purity, we scorned their efforts and were eventually victorious. Even when armed resistance was not an option, Judaism withstood every challenge and outlived every enemy.

In the aftermath of the barbaric Hamas attack on Israel, instead of hiding, Jews around the world are more motivated than ever before to be more connected to Judaism. Many in the broader community have reached out to show support.

The lighting of the Chanukah candles teach us that while the battles rage on distant battlefields, it is the spiritual struggle against the forces of darkness, hatred and violence that everyone can participate in wherever they may be. This is done through increasing acts of goodness and kindness, one good deed at a time.

Even if you only have the emotional strength or physical capacity to do one single act of kindness, realize that it has the power to make an impact, just like one single flame illuminates even the most oppressive darkness. And yesterday’s good deeds must be followed by more goodness today, exponentially growing with each passing day.

Let’s heed the message of the “Festival of Lights,” and may the light of goodness we introduce to our world individually and collectively banish the darkness of evil we all abhor, and usher in an era of global peace and tranquility for all.

Chanukah begins on Thursday, Dec. 7, in the evening and continues through Friday, Dec. 15. To learn more about Chanukah please visit chabadelpaso.com/chanukah.

Levi Greenberg is associate rabbi at Chabad of El Paso.

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

Previously Published on elpasomatters.org with Creative Commons License

***

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock