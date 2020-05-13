Real Men Feel: Being Black In America [Podcast]

How can a privileged white male possibly understand what it is like to be black in America? By listening. I hope you’ll join me.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #185, “Being Black in America” here:



How many times have you sat down and discussed racism with people of another race? That’s what I did today. It was disturbing and uncomfortable, and I highly recommend it.

My friend Al made a video this week after yet another unarmed black male was murdered for no reason. You can watch it here. He challenged white people to do something. I thought the least I can do is pull together a fast conversation and encourage everyone to do the same

In addition to Al (check him out in ep 142 Regular Guy Chat with Al) I reached to out William Moore (ep 146 Men’s Role in Birth) and Dr. Lulu (see ep 152 Suicide Risk Factors) and in less than 24 hours we had a show.

I was horrified to discover how much fear black men live in on a daily basis, and the lengths some mothers feel driven too in order to protect their children.

Topics and Questions Include:

How does it feel to keep seeing black men killed for being black men?

What is this rooted in?

Can anything be done?

What is it like to be an African American mom today?

Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome

Are white people afraid of black people?

Are there actionable steps?

Living in fear.

White privilege.

Trusting the medical system.

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #185, Being Black in America, May 9, 2020



Learn more about Al at AlSpeakUp.com.

Connect with Dr. Lulu at TeenAlive.com.

Black people are so tired. 😓

We can’t go jogging (#AhmaudArbery).

We can’t relax in the comfort of our own homes (#BothemSean and #AtatianaJefferson).

We can’t ask for help after being in a car crash (#JonathanFerrell and #RenishaMcBride).

We can’t have a cellphone (#StephonClark).

We can’t leave a party to get to safety (#JordanEdwards).

We can’t play loud music (#JordanDavis).

We can’t sell CD’s (#AltonSterling).

We can’t sleep (#AiyanaJones)

We can’t walk from the corner store (#MikeBrown).

We can’t play cops and robbers (#TamirRice).

We can’t go to church (#Charleston9).

We can’t walk home with Skittles (#TrayvonMartin).

We can’t hold a hairbrush while leaving our own bachelor party (#SeanBell).

We can’t party on New Years (#OscarGrant).

We can’t get a normal traffic ticket (#SandraBland).

We can’t lawfully carry a weapon (#PhilandoCastile).

We can’t break down on a public road with car problems (#CoreyJones).

We can’t shop at Walmart (#JohnCrawford) .

We can’t have a disabled vehicle (#TerrenceCrutcher).

We can’t read a book in our own car (#KeithScott).

We can’t be a 10yr old walking with our grandfather (#CliffordGlover).

We can’t decorate for a party (#ClaudeReese).

We can’t ask a cop a question (#RandyEvans).

We can’t cash our check-in peace (#YvonneSmallwood).

We can’t take out our wallet (#AmadouDiallo).

We can’t run (#WalterScott).

We can’t breathe (#EricGarner).

We can’t live (#FreddieGray).

We’re tired.

Tired of making hashtags.

Tired of trying to convince you that our #BlackLivesMatter too.

Tired of dying.

Tired.

Tired.

Tired.

So very tired.

All people should be tired of this.

