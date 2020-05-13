Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: Being Black In America [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: Being Black In America [Podcast]

Be willing to have an uncomfortable conversation.

by Leave a Comment

 

How can a privileged white male possibly understand what it is like to be black in America? By listening. I hope you’ll join me.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #185, “Being Black in America” here:

How many times have you sat down and discussed racism with people of another race? That’s what I did today. It was disturbing and uncomfortable, and I highly recommend it.

My friend Al made a video this week after yet another unarmed black male was murdered for no reason. You can watch it here. He challenged white people to do something. I thought the least I can do is pull together a fast conversation and encourage everyone to do the same

In addition to Al (check him out in ep 142 Regular Guy Chat with Al) I reached to out William Moore (ep 146 Men’s Role in Birth) and Dr. Lulu (see ep 152 Suicide Risk Factors) and in less than 24 hours we had a show.

I was horrified to discover how much fear black men live in on a daily basis, and the lengths some mothers feel driven too in order to protect their children.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • How does it feel to keep seeing black men killed for being black men?
  • What is this rooted in?
  • Can anything be done?
  • What is it like to be an African American mom today?
  • Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome
  • Are white people afraid of black people?
  • Are there actionable steps?
  • Living in fear.
  • White privilege.
  • Trusting the medical system.

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #185, Being Black in America, May 9, 2020

Learn more about Al at AlSpeakUp.com.
Connect with Dr. Lulu at TeenAlive.com.

Black people are so tired. 😓
We can’t go jogging (#AhmaudArbery).
We can’t relax in the comfort of our own homes (#BothemSean and #AtatianaJefferson).
We can’t ask for help after being in a car crash (#JonathanFerrell and #RenishaMcBride).
We can’t have a cellphone (#StephonClark).
We can’t leave a party to get to safety (#JordanEdwards).
We can’t play loud music (#JordanDavis).
We can’t sell CD’s (#AltonSterling).
We can’t sleep (#AiyanaJones)
We can’t walk from the corner store (#MikeBrown).
We can’t play cops and robbers (#TamirRice).
We can’t go to church (#Charleston9).
We can’t walk home with Skittles (#TrayvonMartin).
We can’t hold a hairbrush while leaving our own bachelor party (#SeanBell).
We can’t party on New Years (#OscarGrant).
We can’t get a normal traffic ticket (#SandraBland).
We can’t lawfully carry a weapon (#PhilandoCastile).
We can’t break down on a public road with car problems (#CoreyJones).
We can’t shop at Walmart (#JohnCrawford) .
We can’t have a disabled vehicle (#TerrenceCrutcher).
We can’t read a book in our own car (#KeithScott).
We can’t be a 10yr old walking with our grandfather (#CliffordGlover).
We can’t decorate for a party (#ClaudeReese).
We can’t ask a cop a question (#RandyEvans).
We can’t cash our check-in peace (#YvonneSmallwood).
We can’t take out our wallet (#AmadouDiallo).
We can’t run (#WalterScott).
We can’t breathe (#EricGarner).
We can’t live (#FreddieGray).
We’re tired.
Tired of making hashtags.
Tired of trying to convince you that our #BlackLivesMatter too.
Tired of dying.
Tired.
Tired.
Tired.
So very tired.

All people should be tired of this.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/subscribe

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

— Photo credit: istockphoto.com

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by RMF founder, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel podcast in iTunes

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.