Buddy Wakefield – ‘Farmly’

“The thing about believing in what you were told to believe in is that you were told to believe it.”

By Button Poetry

“A Choir of Honest Killers” by Buddy Wakefield is now available from Write Bloody Publishing.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
[Music]
00:08
once when we were way back when we took
00:15
our only family photo and olan meals in
00:17
the side of a Sears Roebuck there were
00:21
11 of us we were shaped like breakfast
00:28
biscuits mostly American biscuits don’t
00:35
call me a scrambled egg if you want to
00:37
keep you too
00:41
that day we were each allowed one bad
00:45
choice from the bargain rack some are
00:48
closed that lasted a single where before
00:50
we stained them green with grass and the
00:52
knees hand scraped from breaking falls
00:55
breaking falls because always falling
00:58
being dirty was never in question being
01:02
poor was a rumor we believed in all the
01:07
ants all the cousins all those cheeks
01:10
no one’s father turned up and it turned
01:12
out to be a pretty good picture for loud
01:15
people who only talked that way to
01:17
distract you from the stains they are
01:19
wearing worn out I got it backwards and
01:22
made a career directly addressing stains
01:25
I have enjoyed my job mostly gets
01:29
clean I mean look how happy I am now get
01:35
me out of this goddamn body
01:40
when we tried to leave sears roebuck and
01:43
Trudy was stopped in questioned for
01:45
shoplifting a pair of jeans that day she
01:49
didn’t do it all parties involved were
01:54
very surprised it was the same day my
01:58
cousin Justin slammed his finger in the
01:59
car door and broke it he screamed so
02:02
loud I dreamed about cough syrup he was
02:05
unwilling to love us again until we
02:07
could get him proper help we haven’t
02:10
seen Justin in years before that we were
02:15
playing freeze tag around bossy drunk
02:17
folks at a family reunion were the
02:18
unhealthiest among us were given the
02:21
most respect I suspect by that point I
02:24
had already surrendered to shock
02:26
treatment the kind passed down from one
02:28
unfortunate belief to another did a
02:31
thing about believing in what you were
02:33
told to believe in is that you were told
02:35
to believe it I was 9 today I am 39
02:39
trying to figure out how to write this
02:41
letter to a family of survivors and
02:43
praise them cleanly we are still growing
02:46
out of these clothes we chose every
02:48
Sunday dressed like faded blue Christmas
02:51
trees in an attempt to oblige the
02:52
unwritten dress code of rigid white
02:54
Baptists who do not clap for the singer
02:56
when the singer finishes feeling him
02:58
with her voice out loud lily-white
03:00
whipped and fresh off a farm we never
03:02
owned until it Tina and Uncle Bobby
03:05
bought cows once
03:08
[Music]
03:11
when we were way back when before Morgan
03:15
was born before Jess or David and Tommy
03:19
our sweet little 350 pound paranoid
03:22
schizophrenic overlord
03:24
Mima Verne lily and Laverne Montgomery
03:27
my grandmother was at the Rusk State
03:30
mental house subject two years of shock
03:32
treatments the kind passed down from
03:34
mouth gags made out of thick cotton
03:36
batting and snake oil to scrambled egg
03:39
after scrambled egg after scrambled egg
03:41
back before that was widely accepted as
03:44
a really bad idea her holy Texas
03:47
Chainsaw her leather her heart her love
03:50
was afraid to tremble but it did y’all
03:52
she shook the room when she walked and
03:54
spoken great grief catastrophes the
03:57
government lived in her ceiling vents
03:58
crazy is an easy word to say the devil
04:01
is an easy name to speak darkness is a
04:05
super artsy concept I will enter through
04:07
the mouth with a splintered flag Poland
04:10
but your ancestors if you ever come
04:12
near my cousin’s doctor
04:15
[Music]
04:22
on Sundays Laverne would roll all seven
04:26
grandchildren into a dust cloud and walk
04:29
us from her house in Kilgore Texas for
04:32
ten minutes all the way over to the
04:35
church next door
04:37
we were always late we were always fever
04:42
in light exhaustion was never in
04:44
question on Sundays each week she would
04:48
anchor the end of a Pew unravel a roll
04:51
of lifesavers and passed them down to
04:54
spare each of us 30 seconds of brother
04:56
John’s boredom suck a mint fresh in our
04:59
death while she ate a banana and smacked
05:02
it like through his good oatmeal stuck
05:04
to the sides of her tongue back when God
05:06
was still a bad father before the Lord
05:09
finished clearing his throat of the Dark
05:10
Ages when I didn’t know the color of my
05:13
skin was such a murderer before I
05:15
realized how deeply my people heard the
05:17
earth using words that rhymed with
05:19
trigger and deeds that rhymed with a
05:21
bang mother loved her gospel
05:23
privilege is an unpayable debt you owe
05:26
me nothing I didn’t even see it coming
05:29
I’ve never even saw it coming when my
05:31
cousin Lacey passed me the hymnal book
05:33
laughed under her breath and pointed to
05:35
a song called
05:36
I’m going home
05:40
I laughed so hard I got fat and ate
05:43
drugs for 25 years
05:45
too terrified to wake up because what if
05:47
the gay gets worse joy can be so
05:50
insulting
05:51
it was everyone’s equal fault Damon in
05:53
case no one ever told you you should
05:56
have never been yelled at in the first
05:57
place you were an angel so perfect
06:00
I put the word angel in my poem and that
06:03
is real uncomfortable for me boy
06:05
we do not need the South to understand
06:08
us we need the South to understand
06:10
itself animals even the filthy ones they
06:13
only say what they need to I am talking
06:15
to tell you to stop family fasten your
06:18
breath to your bodies and watch if we
06:20
accept these bodies this will all be
06:22
over it’s never not been a good heart to
06:25
deliver us from the overworked language
06:28
and our poor excuses having lived a
06:30
shitty life does not mean you’ve seen it
06:32
all you’ve seen a ton of eNOS look
06:34
alive cousins prove nothing and call it
06:37
grace let’s all spread out and search
06:39
this place for the best ways out of
06:41
Houston without carrying each other’s
06:43
anger good God
06:44
when I try to remember what came before
06:46
us before this life I sometimes get
06:48
caught up and how nervous my family was
06:50
to finally get to be with each other in
06:53
this world effective coping skills they
06:55
weren’t affordable when we were kids and
06:57
nobody ever got any for their birthday
06:59
but we do have a picture of a people
07:01
trying so hard
07:02
smiling loudly shaped like breakfast
07:07
scrambled eggs
07:08
mostly once when we were way back with
07:16
after Lynne picked his own switch after
07:20
Laney moved out before J went into
07:25
Corrections
07:28
Laverne left this world rise and shine
07:34
[Music]
07:41
[Music]
08:01
[Music]
08:11
[Music]
08:39
you
08:42
[Music]
08:53
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

