Carnegie Mellon’s School of Computer Science Joins Hands with TalentSprint as Academic Partner for TechWise, a DEI Program Supported by Google

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant collaboration aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion in the tech sector, Carnegie Mellon University – School of Computer Science (CMU-SCS), recognized as one of the first and best computer science institutes in the world, has partnered with TalentSprint, a global edtech company. CMU-SCS joins as the academic partner for TechWise, a groundbreaking program supported by Google and spearheaded by TalentSprint, focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Introduced in 2022, TechWise stands as an extensive 18-month immersive program designed and delivered by TalentSprint. The program fee is fully sponsored by Google which makes it completely free for the participants. It is further supplemented by an additional scholarship that aids in covering essential expenses. Moreover, participants benefit from Google’s dedicated mentorship, fostering their professional preparedness. The recent inclusion of CMU’s School of Computer Science as an academic partner marks a significant enhancement to the program. Faculty from SCS at CMU will offer specialized master-classes to the students of the TechWise Program. Students who clear their assessments will be awarded a certificate of completion from SCS’s Executive and Professional education team.

Since its launch, over 200 minority students from participating community colleges and 4-year degree colleges across the United States have reaped the rewards of TechWise. While Cohort 1 has successfully completed the program, Cohort 2 is presently midway, with numerous participants achieving remarkable milestones. This includes securing full-time positions or internships in leading tech firms and gaining admission into higher education programs. Set to begin in early 2024, cohort 3 will enroll 110 students, continuing the legacy of empowering aspiring individuals through this transformative initiative. In an effort to widen its outreach, the next cohort intends to extend invitations to students from colleges that have not previously been part of the program.

Ram Konduru, Director of Executive Education at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science, stated, “As academic partners in this initiative, we strive to establish an inclusive ecosystem that recognizes and integrates the skills of underprivileged communities into the dynamic tech workforce. Through this joint effort, TechWise is set to pave the way for greater opportunities for students and a more inclusive tech environment. I would also like to acknowledge the immense support of Dr. Martial Hebert, our Dean, for his backing of the TechWise program.”

Shiv Venkataraman, VP / GM at Google, said, “We have been proud to support TechWise’s efforts to expand representation in the technology ecosystem. With CMU-SCS joining this initiative as an academic partner, we look forward to the impact of this program being further amplified, helping even more students realise their potential and nurturing future leaders who will develop and leverage tech that helps bridge digital, as well as conventional economic and social, divides.”

Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD at TalentSprint, emphasized, “Having CMU-SCS join us as an academic partner for our TechWise program is a new milestone in our existing partnership. This new collaboration amplifies the program impact and promises to enrich participants’ learning journeys, elevating their status as highly sought-after candidates within the tech industry.”

The last date to apply for Cohort 3 is January 30th, 2024. For more information about the program, visit the website: techwise.talentsprint.com

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational bootcamps and cutting-edge learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and bigtech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its patent-pending AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company’s learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com

