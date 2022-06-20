Celebrations All Week!

I can’t even formulate a coherent introduction this week. I am just SO glad that school has finally ended and it is summertime! And so without further ado, let me dive right in with that as my first item of Thankful.

It’s summertime!

Pretty thankful for great music, too. Always. Two great versions of a great song.



This week we celebrated Zilla’s Kindergarten graduation celebration AND her birthday. We had a great graduation day and a fabulous dinner planned completely by Zilla. She chose marinated beef and chicken kebabs grilled by her Fab Dad. On the side we had Madagascar pink rice – yes, pink – in honor of Zilla, tomato, basil, and mozzarella skewers drizzled with balsamic vinegar, sautéed green beans, and a cake made entirely of fruit.

Does this kid know how to plan a menu or what? So we are thankful that her day went well and that she enjoyed herself from beginning to end. She may have mentioned that it was the “best day ever” about fifteen or so times.

Two days later we celebrated Zilla’s birthday – an equally splendid day! She woke up to find her bedroom filled with pink balloons – she completely loved that! I had a half day of school, but Zilla spent the morning relaxing at home with her dad. After they picked me up at school, Zilla’s choice was so spend a quiet afternoon with just Mom and Dad so we enjoyed an at-home movie treat of How to Train Your Dragon and homemade hoagies for dinner. We followed up that movie with a viewing of the sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2 Saturday morning at a nearby movie theater. Both movies were great! Looks like Zilla may enjoy fantasy literature just as much as her Mom and Dad.

Yesterday we celebrated Father’s Day with our favorite Fab Hub/Fab Dad. We surprised him with some new coffee mugs this morning. He loves big mugs of coffee but his favorite broke several months ago. He stole one of mine, but that one broke this week. Hopefully these two will last him a while.

In the afternoon we took him to one of his favorite lunch spots and then (much like Zilla) we spent the afternoon at home together enjoying the beautiful weather from the deck and just hanging out and relaxing.

Monday morning, I fell in the hallway at school and sprained my ankle. Talk about a great start to the week, huh? That sent me to the emerge-center to get checked out. The very short version of a long and not that interesting story is that it is sprained, not broken, and it’s running its course in pretty typical sprained ankle fashion. I’ve managed well enough all week. My only real upset is that it pretty much eliminates hiking this weekend from the activity roster – and we’ve been blessed with two glorious and perfect days to do that. But since that isn’t an option, I’ll just be thankful for the beautiful weather and a break in the horrendous humidity we’ve had all week.

I’m thankful that our deck garden is starting to sprout. Zilla brought some Zinnia sprouts home from school at the end of the year and then we planted a few of our own. We also planted some Sweet William and some daisies. So far, everybody is sprouting just a little bit. Our herbs may not fare as well, but some of the plants we re-potted are hanging in there. We’ll see how that goes this week.

A couple of weeks ago, May talked about the feeling of instant relief that comes with the first day of summer vacation. In addition to that, I am glad to have those empty and unstructured days before us to finally tackle our very large cleaning, purging, and re-organizing process. We need to do all of those things – big time – and we have to pack up our things so that the crew who is installing our wood floors can move things around. It’s a two birds with one stone approach, but the plan is to finally scale back, simplify, and reveal a more organized home for all of us. It will be a busy couple of weeks making all those preparations. Wish us luck!

