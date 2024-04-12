Create an Extraordinary Marriage – Larry Hagner

Today’s guest is the founder of the Dad Edge community, which has a mission to empower men to create legendary marriages, create epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family.

Marriage and long term relationships are more challenging than most people imagine they’ll be. The media often paints fairy tale pictures of love, without showing the nitty gritty of daily communication, or trying to understand and be understood by a partner in a healthy way. The media doesn’t show couples’ differences in communication styles, love languages, sexual desires, or most of what real couples deal with.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Larry Hagner, is the founder of the Dad Edge community, which has a mission to empower men to create legendary marriages, create epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family. He is also the creator of the Extraordinary Marriage course, where he teaches men the nine vital skills for more connection, passion & intimacy.

Larry has worked hard to make his marriage thrive and has a lot to offer men and fathers from his personal experience and working with thousands of men. In our conversation we covered:

How to elevate intimacy and be a connected couple

and be a connected couple The basic needs men and women seem to have, and how to support each other to get them met

to get them met The skill of emotional labeling for helping people feel understood and what to do instead of problem solving

for helping people feel understood and what to do instead of problem solving How to minimize the negative impacts of phones and modern technology on relationships and family

of phones and modern technology on relationships and family Larry’s story of deepening connection with his wife after 10 years of marriage

Larry is an inspiring husband, father and communicator. I have deep respect for Larry being able to create a conscious marriage and raise four kids consciously! When you’re done with this episode, check out Larry’s last Man Alive episode on how to be an awesome dad without losing your life.

Over the past 6 years, he has interviewed over 700 experts on: parenting, mindset, patience, communication, intimacy, optimizing health, and the power of community.

He has 4 energetic boys and has been married to his wife, Jessica, for the past 18 years. Life isn't all sunshine and rainbows every day, but he learned skills to optimize his life as a man, husband, and father.

Over the past 6 years, he has interviewed over 700 experts on: parenting, mindset, patience, communication, intimacy, optimizing health, and the power of community.

He has 4 energetic boys and has been married to his wife, Jessica, for the past 18 years. Life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows every day, but he learned skills to optimize his life as a man, husband, and father.

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching