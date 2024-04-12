Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Create an Extraordinary Marriage – Larry Hagner

Create an Extraordinary Marriage – Larry Hagner

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

Today’s guest is the founder of the Dad Edge community, which has a mission to empower men to create legendary marriages, create epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family.

Show notes

Marriage and long term relationships are more challenging than most people imagine they’ll be. The media often paints fairy tale pictures of love, without showing the nitty gritty of daily communication, or trying to understand and be understood by a partner in a healthy way. The media doesn’t show couples’ differences in communication styles, love languages, sexual desires, or most of what real couples deal with.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Larry Hagner, is the founder of the Dad Edge community, which has a mission to empower men to create legendary marriages, create epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family. He is also the creator of the Extraordinary Marriage course, where he teaches men the nine vital skills for more connection, passion & intimacy.

Larry has worked hard to make his marriage thrive and has a lot to offer men and fathers from his personal experience and working with thousands of men. In our conversation we covered:

  • How to elevate intimacy and be a connected couple
  • The basic needs men and women seem to have, and how to support each other to get them met
  • The skill of emotional labeling for helping people feel understood and what to do instead of problem solving
  • How to minimize the negative impacts of phones and modern technology on relationships and family
  • Larry’s story of deepening connection with his wife after 10 years of marriage

Larry is an inspiring husband, father and communicator. I have deep respect for Larry being able to create a conscious marriage and raise four kids consciously! When you’re done with this episode, check out Larry’s last Man Alive episode on how to be an awesome dad without losing your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Links:

 

Connect with Larry

TheDadEdge.com/MarriageCourse

 

Larry is the founder of the Dad Edge community for men which has a mission to empower men to create legendary marriages, create epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family. He is also the creator of the Extraordinary Marriage course, where he teaches men the nine vital skills for more connection, passion & intimacy.

Over the past 6 years, he has interviewed over 700 experts on: parenting, mindset, patience, communication, intimacy, optimizing health, and the power of community.

He has 4 energetic boys and has been married to his wife, Jessica, for the past 18 years. Life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows every day, but he learned skills to optimize his life as a man, husband, and father.

 

 

Previously Published on Shana James Coaching

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x