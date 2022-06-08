Creative Ways to Simplify Your Life

Paper. Colored, soft, lined, cardstock, creative, notebooks, journals, and books all come in the wonder of paper. Paper comes from trees. I love trees. I dislike them being cut down, but I love paper products. I used to ignore people when they said they were paper conservationists, because I love paper. I’d print what I needed, kept a hard copy of everything, and so forth.

And then came the ReMarkable 2. A gift I love! It does feel like paper, and whereas I don’t get to choose a different colored pen to write with (as is my custom), I do get to conserve paper and keep all of my notes in one place. That’s powerful! I’m saving all the love of real time paper for my arts and crafts, and work paper has reduced already by at least 100 sheets over the past month.

As I get better at this paper saving style, I’ll be saving a tree or two. This makes it worth it. Simplified, and saving trees at the same time. I’m also less stressed. Imagine, reducing paper load has helped me become less stressed out and I didn’t even realize I was?

When you are stressed out, and you can’t seem to find a moment of peace for yourself, you probably need to simplify your life. We often make our lives more complex than they need to be, so when we dial it down a notch and make things simpler, our stress levels will fall rapidly, and our life will be much more enjoyable.

We often think everything is of equal importance in our lives. Still, there are some great ways to evaluate what really matters to gain a new perspective on life.

Check out the different, simple ways to create less hecticness in your life. Who knows? Some of the ideas may be common sense, a reminder, or flat out new to you. Whatever you discover, make a plan to shift something with the start of a new day.

Determine what is essential.

Make a list of all activities you have going on in your life right now. You should look at the first four or five and make sure that you put more of your energy into these things. The first four or five things in your life, such as your relationship, family, and work, should get the most emphasis on a day-to-day basis. Once you make this list, it’s a whole lot easier to see where you’re spending most of your time (and where you could be spending more time).

Reconsider your commitments.

Many times we simply over-commit ourselves. You should look at the “extras” in your life and see how they align with the most important things to you. If there are things you are committed to doing where enjoyment is dimmed, and they don’t add meaning to your life, consider giving them up. You can reduce stress and make your life more relaxed when you release yourself from commitments that are only tying you down.

Many times when we’re stressed, it’s because we don’t know how to say no to the people in our lives. Say no to the kids, family, friends, and even the boss helps us gain self-direction. I know it can be tough to say no, but you can say it with grace or by delegating the request to another capable person.

“If people do say no, they usually do it in ineffective ways that come with an excuse. For example, they might say, “I’d like to help but I’m really busy.” The problem with this approach is it gives the other person an opportunity to continue to ask. He or she feels there’s an opening. “Since you’re busy this week, how about next week?” (JONATHAN ALPERT, Psychotherapist and author of the “Be Fearless: Change your life in 28 days”)

If you find it difficult to stay firm, remember that you are not superman or super-woman. You can’t possibly take on the world by yourself. Remember, no is a complete sentence. You do not have to explain why you say no. Elaboration often creates reasons for others to wiggle in and create guilt in you.

Simplify your work.

While at work, you likely have a 10-page to-do list. In reality, some things just aren’t nearly as important or worth the effort. And yes, there will be some things you’ll never get around to. That’s okay! Accept that fact and re-evaluate your activities to determine what is essential and do away with the rest. I still believe if we chunk some time to accomplish a row of similar tasks we might find ourselves feeling confident and working smarter.

Something I started doing last week was write the names of the completion letters I needed to get done on a sticky note. I put that note on my computer. When I came in the next day, I saw the bright blue note and set to work. In less than 1/2 hour the four notes were done, printed and signed. They only awaited emailing to the agents involved in the case. If I didn’t plan ahead I would have neglected the letters and they would be late. I simplified my life by simplifying my work day.

Involve the family.

There is as much to do at home as there is at work. Make your family your team and involve them in the home activities. Get everyone involved in the little tasks around the house, such as taking out the trash, dusting, and doing the dishes.

For example, you can encourage each family member pick up 20 things around the house before bed. Of course if there isn’t 20 things, you can ask them to find 5 things to straighten up (pillows on the couch, rugs, curtains or you can have them wipe counters, take trash out, or set up the coffee for morning time.

This way, cleaning the house is a lot easier, and you can spend more of your time relaxing instead of worrying about every little task around the home.

Clear the clutter.

In your home and office, there are probably items, which are cluttering your space. Everything has a place and continued organizing to find where things go and consistent placement of those items will make your life easier. When you clear the clutter from your area, you’ll find cleaning, seeing things, and simply going about your daily life is a lot simpler and a whole lot less stressful.

As you can see, simplifying your life does not have to be complicated, and you just need to get back to basics and do away with everything else.

Living a simple life is living a less stressed life. We can all aspire to a peaceful, less stressed life. While we are at it, maybe the joyfulness of less will bring you a happier life.

I’ve found myself grateful for the changes around my life’s core experiences. As I improve in those areas, I know my stress level will reduce, thereby increasing my heart-healthy living.

While we cannot predict all the outcomes and the uncertainty of life, we can take control of today and plan ahead for what we know we can control. The rest is about practicing a kind of present moment awareness and giving ourselves permission to rest. A simplified life is a gift we give to ourselves.

~Just a thought by Pamela

Previously Published on medium

