Daniel Matthew York: Delusionism

In this series of Championship Leadership, we had a fun and engaging interview with Daniel Matthew York, a Contemporary Artist and Entrepreneur based in Nashville Tennessee. He will talk about how he came up with the idea of calling his work Delusionism and the impact he wanted to give his viewers about his art. He will also share the inspiration behind all his works and how they made him stand out among the rest.

These and more! Tune in to this episode!!

In This Episode:

[2:41] What does Championship Leadership mean to Dan?

[4:54] Who is Daniel Matthew York and what brought him to where he is today?

[22:27] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[24:38] A turning point inside of his life.

[2854] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“There’s certain people who may assimilate stuff like a sponge and those are the type of people that make the best ones to lead.”

“The more organized, repetitive, consistent and persistent you make things, the more successful you are.”

“Every level of success is going to come with some level of sacrifice.”

“Stay focused on who you are and what you really want to achieve.”

“I always tell people, you have to really keep your eyes open for opportunity.”

“All of the success really came out of a lot of action.”

About The Guest:

Daniel Matthew York is a serial entrepreneur and American painter based in Nashville, Tennessee. As CEO and founder of a multiple 7-figure agency, Daniel pursues all passions in life as a professional. His art is influenced by hundreds of years of art where he paints his current works called Delusionism which he explains, “I just want to snap you out of your day for a minute, maybe I’ll give you a laugh, and maybe you’ll write me a check.” On his subject matter he states, “I spent many years trying to force my style, what I am as an artist, but no matter what I painted it came out “that way.” At some point, I just stopped fighting it and accepted what I did. Now, I just try to make myself laugh.” He was raised in a suburb of Chicago, Round Lake Beach where his only formal art education was in elementary and high school, he was never formally trained beyond this. York lives and works in Nashville, TN, where his work can be viewed in his downtown gallery. When he’s not painting or business building, he can be found trading crypto or adding to his watch collection.

Resources:

Website

Instagram

—

This post was previously published on NateBailey.org.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock