Data Equity: Six Steps Beyond Data Disaggregation

By Sarah Lucas

This year’s celebration of Women’s History Month stood out as having an exciting focus on data. Whether taking stock of “what we know and don’t know about women” globally or asking why sex-disaggregated data aren’t sexy—data were front and center.

When the pursuit of equity touches on data—for women or other groups facing structural barriers to opportunity—there is usually a big focus on disaggregation. Disaggregation means breaking down information into smaller sub-populations, for example by age or gender. This is a natural instinct since we need to see people more clearly in the data to understand their conditions and address their needs. We see disaggregation prioritized in the links above, in calls for data to pave the way for a more equitable recovery from COVID-19, and as a way to advance racial justice. It is central to the Biden / Harris administration’s Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity, which reads “Many Federal datasets are not disaggregated by race, ethnicity, gender, disability, income, veteran status, or other key demographic variables. This lack of data has cascading effects and impedes efforts to measure and advance equity.” Yet data disaggregation is just one of many aspects of data equity.

In the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day theme #ChooseToChallenge, I challenged myself to think more expansively about data equity. Once I recognized the challenge, it felt like answers were all around me[1]. Here I share six aspects of data equity beyond disaggregation that apply to gender equity, to racial equity, and to any effort to see and support a community that struggles for justice.

Whether we bring data into Women’s History Month, Black History and Futures Month, or the day-to-day struggles for equity—data disaggregation is just the first step. Thanks to all the great minds referenced above, I see that a fuller vision for data equity requires (at least) elevating the voices of people reflected in the data, and making sure the data reflect their aspirations and assets not just their challenges. It includes using data to describe the societal structures that foster injustice, not just to shine a spotlight on the individuals struggling within them. It requires admitting and combating bias within data and having inclusive and transparent governance over how data are used. And it requires all of us—particularly those of us endowed with enormous privilege, to be humble in our efforts even as we are ambitious in our aspirations for equity.

[1] Special thanks to Ruth Levine who is a master at curating and sharing content and ideas, including on the topic of data equity. Her practice of sharing knowledge is both individually tailored and beautifully field-building in spirit and impact.

This post was previously published on hewlett.org.

