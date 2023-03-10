Discover Your Optimal Self — 6 Ways to Flourish and Shine

Research shows that it’s possible to transform your innate personality in positive ways to become calmer, happier, and more confident self!

To start, envision the benefits of change, like handling stressful situations with ease or enjoying more laughter and joy in your days. With consistent effort, you’ll gradually notice your disposition shifting from artificial to natural.

By practicing the following six methods, you can turn your personality around and become the person you want to be!

1.Make decisions more decisively

Are you always hesitating? Start small by choosing where to eat or what to watch, and work your way up as you build confidence in your choices. Imagine regret at missed opportunities to help you speak up more. The more you practice decision-making, the more decisive you will become.

2.Be patient

When ‘waiting’ stresses you out, distract yourself by pondering other interesting things, like a hobby or fun memory. Shifting your attention from the delay calms anxiety and allows you to focus on the present rather than the future. With regular practice remaining composed in tedious situations, staying patient will increasingly come naturally.

3.Adopt a sunny disposition

Answer calls with a smile or greets colleagues cheerfully. While having a positive attitude may seem magical, it stems from repeated action. Even forcing an initial bright demeanor helps you think and feel more optimistically, and will finally flow into your communication style and daily experiences.

4.Face your fears

The more you avoid fears, the more power you focus on them. Gradually facing fears in small ways helps you gain courage and confidence. For example, if public speaking scares you, start by sharing your opinion in meetings at work, and then step by step build up to larger presentations. The more you push past your comfort zone, the braver and more adventurous you’ll become.

5.Be less to judge

Ask your trusted friends and family to point out critical thoughts so you can recognize and reduce them. Look for positives to highlight instead of flaws to fixate on. Over time, you’ll learn to curb negative judgments and think more kindly, which lifts your own mood and strengthens connections with good things.

6.Reduce excessive worrying

When you get stuck ruminating about things outside your control, try to shift your attention to the present. Do not rehash past or future scenarios. Especially for unsolvable worries, facing the reality of the situation. Letting concerns go can avoid being trapped in an unproductive loop of anxiety.

With dedication and practice of the strategies that resonate with you, you can create lasting shifts in your personality. While it takes ongoing effort, even small changes can start a ripple effect of positive transformation in your life. So embrace the process of becoming the confident, joyful person you want to be.

Through consistent action and belief in your ability to change, you will get there and love who you’re becoming along the way. While change takes time, keep at it and you’ll get there!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

***

—

Photo credit: kevin laminto on unsplash.com