Easy Ways to Improve Your Headspace

As someone who struggles with depression, my mood can often change and put me in a bad headspace. One way I cope is by doing simple things that have helped to improve my mood in the past and put me in a better headspace. Most of these you can do no matter where you are — at the office, at home, or on vacation.

Go for a walk

One of my favorite things to do is to go for a walk and get some fresh air. If I’m at work, I’ll take a couple of laps around the block, or walk to another building that’s a few minutes away. If you’re at home, you can just step outside your door and walk a few blocks, or walk to a destination instead of getting in a car. The fresh air is always good for you and walking can help get your mind of the negative headspace you’re in.

Grab a meal (or a zoom) with a friend

Whenever I’m not feeling well, I try to grab a friend to eat breakfast or lunch with. Interaction and having someone to talk and listen to is therapeutic and good for the soul. It’s a quick and simple way to turn your day around.

Listen to your favorite music

Make a playlist with your favorite artists and play it when you need a pick-me-up.

Clean something

This is one of my go-to’s when I’m in a bad mood. It’s amazing what hand washing dishes, dusting, or vacuuming can do for your mood. Not only does a clean room, kitchen, workspace make you feel better, it will also take your mind off your current headspace as cleaning allows you to get into a flow. If you’re at work, take a few minutes to clean your desk, working area, or electronic devices.

Draw

I’ve recently gotten back into drawing, and it’s been helpful for changing my mood from negative to positive. Like cleaning, drawing takes your mind off of things and allows you to get into a flow. If you’re at home, grab a sketchpad and start drawing and doodling. If you’re at the office, instead of writing things out, try brainstorming or organizing to-do items in your notebook by drawing simple illustrations.

Get a workout in

This one is a little harder if you’re at work, but this is something I love to do to improve my mood. Working out gets your endorphins going, allows you to get into a flow, and getting a good sweat on is always therapeutic. Better yet, find a friend to workout with you so you can support one another.

Play music

I recently picked up the guitar, and it’s been a great way to improve my mood. Music and singing have always been soothing for me, and it’s a great way to focus your mind on just one thing. Did you play an instrument as a kid? Pick it up again and see what it does for your headspace. Never played an instrument? No time like the present! I recommend trying to lean the guitar or the keyboard. Start learning music and see how quickly you’ll not only get better at playing but how much better you’ll feel too.

