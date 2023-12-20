Empty Your Brain to Quiet Your Mind

Your brain is always on, processing everything you see and hear. If you’re constantly worrying or thinking about the same things, you’re wearing out your brain.

It’s not uncommon to feel a sense of mental overload from time to time. We can become so preoccupied with our everyday responsibilities and obligations that our brains become clouded with stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts.

In an increasingly digital world, it’s becoming challenging to unplug and relax. With constant stimulation from social media, news outlets, and a host of other digital devices, our minds are constantly buzzing with activity.

This perpetual state of mental alertness can negatively affect our ability to focus and process information. When we are constantly stressed or overstimulated, our brains produce cortisol ( the body’s primary stress hormone or, better still, built-in alarm system) in response to the pressures of everyday life. Chronic exposure to stress hormones has been shown to have significant adverse effects on both short-term memory and long-term focus.

Think of the last time your brain felt scattered, foggy, and unclear. Maybe you were in the middle of an important project at work or finalizing a big test at school. You probably couldn’t think straight, and everything felt like a jumbled mess.

The best way to get out of that fog is by clearing your head with an empty brain exercise. “All men’s miseries derive from not being able to sit in a quiet room alone,” says Blaise Pascal.

A clear mind is essential for peak performance, whether you’re trying to do your best creative work or overcome a frustrating puzzle at work. Even the most brilliant minds need space from time to time to think. An empty brain exercise can help you do just that: release any stress, focus on the task at hand, and even get over negative emotions from the past.

“When you quiet your mind, you can enter a world of clarity, peace and understanding,” observes Alice Coltrane.

Have you ever felt like your brain is on overdrive? Like there’s too much information flying around for you to keep up? If you feel your brain is bursting at the seams and you need to find a way to clear your head to think again, emptying your brain can help you un-clutter your mind and give yourself some peace of mind. It’s one of the best ways to clear your head, reduce stress and improve your sanity.

Find your “flow” in downtime activities

“The best cure for the body is a quiet mind.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

The goal here is not to try and think of nothing at all (that would be impossible) but rather to get yourself into a state of “flow” so that you can focus and concentrate on whatever you’re doing without worrying about anything else.

Think about things that are good in your life: focus on the good things happening for you, like the things you enjoy or the people you enjoy spending time with. This can be as simple as taking a few minutes out of your day to try something new or focusing on an enjoyable task to block out other thoughts. You can also use things that tend to naturally calm you down to empty your brain — experiences that help you become more present.

One of the easiest ways to quiet your mind is mindful idleness. You’ve read this before and probably haven’t bothered with being mindful. Mindfulness doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s just being aware of what’s happening now without judging it and trying to change it.

Simply observing your thoughts and feelings can help you feel more centered in your body and calmer in your mind. Mindfulness can be practiced in many ways, like sitting quietly and paying attention to your breathing, taking slow walks or listening to music.

You can even be mindful when drinking tea or coffee; eating slowly; spending time alone, or doing any other activity that takes you out of your usual routine. You could use almost every opportunity to be mindful.

Being in a natural setting can help you relax. Walking in nature is also a simple but effective way to clear your head. As you walk through green reserves or parks, notice the sounds, smells and sights around you. When you finally return home, take some time to enjoy whatever environment you are in and appreciate what it has to offer.

One of the best ways to empty your brain is doing something completely unrelated to your work. This can take many forms, but it is important not to overthink it. Just do something that stops you from ruminating over a problem or pending obstacle. You can try calling an old friend for a chat or use your evenings for personal side hustles you deeply enjoy.

Take more breaks throughout the day. You can do this by going for a walk outside, listening to good music, or even doing 10 minutes of exercise if you can. By taking these short breaks throughout the day, you are able to reduce the amount of time you spend focusing on work.

Finally, be sure to eat well and sleep well — both of which will help improve your concentration and ability to recover from mental overload.

With regular practice, you can train your mind to clear your head almost every day. Over time, you’ll find it easier to quiet your mind, letting you focus better. Whatever you choose, try to make it a regular part of your routine.

