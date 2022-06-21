Ending Online Anonymity vs. Understanding the Internet

Every time politicians introduce a bill to try to restrict anonymity on the internet, they are telling the world that they don’t understand the digital age, or the most elementary civil rights. A politician who believes that anonymity on the internet is like some kind of invisibility cloak that allows all kinds of excesses is like a small child who raises her fist to the sky because she doesn’t like being pelted with drops of water when it rains.

Spain’s Popular Party presented a bill in the Senate (link in Spanish) to force the platforms that support social networks to identify all those who register by means of their national identity card. A proposal so profoundly absurd and senseless worthy of those who see the internet as a place where they are harassed and insulted, and are unable to consider that insults are not crimes, and are part of life and that trying to prosecute those responsible is profoundly undemocratic.

I have written about the right to anonymity on numerous occasions, and always in the same sense. To understand the balance between anonymity and online participation, the best thing to do is to visit the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), one of the leading institutions in the United States in terms of civil rights, and read the pages it has dedicated to the subject. Basically, concludes that anonymity is a shield against the tyranny of the majority, and therefore exemplifies the purpose behind the Declaration of Human Rights or the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: to protect unpopular people from the reprisals of an intolerant society. A criticism expressed in a hurtful tone, an ill-mannered reply or one made with a clear lack of taste, and many other related reactions are, as much as they may annoy or hurt us, part of our fundamental rights, as long as they do not incur in conduct typified as a crime such libel, slander, disclosure of personal information or threats, etc.

Politicians have to understand that when an innovation such as the internet gives everyone a have a voice, that means giving a voice to the ill-educated, angry, irrational and intolerant, but we have no right to eliminate their right to express themselves. If these people do not behave as politicians would like, then politicians need to develop thicker skins, rather than wasting the courts’ time with behavior that doesn’t constitute criminal behavior.

On the rare occasions that a crime has been committed, then the police will ask the service provider to identify the person responsible. This is easy to do. Hiding one’s identity on the internet requires knowledge and tools that are not generally within the reach of the average user, and which require a lot of effort.

As much as it may bother some politicians, it is up to the law to define criminal behavior. The idea that because a few politicians’ feelings have been hurt the rest of us have to yield our hard-won democratic rights merely reflects a total disdain for the rule of law. It is not a crime to insult someone, however crudely, and if the recipient is a politician, they need to understand that it is part of the job. You cannot practice politics without angering some sections of society, nor can you expect those who have been angered not to resort to insults. Of course the world would be a better place if we didn’t insult each other, but perhaps politicians themselves help matters by setting a better example.

Anonymity is a right, and it will remain so, no matter what this or that political party says, unless of course Spain and other liberal democracies start to copy China’s model, which, by the way, does prohibit anonymity. Perhaps this is the model from which the party presenting the bill intends to draw inspiration, but I kind of doubt it. So, let’s stop with the immature nonsense and continue respecting our right to anonymity.

Photo credit: Shutterstock