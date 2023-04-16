Fearful Avoidants Look for These 3 Green Flags in Relationships

Before anyone gets ahead of themselves, yes, most green flags are seen as beneficial and valued by most people.

The key is to take the next step and dig into the layers of the green flags that are personal to your attachment style.

No matter your attachment style, you are hard-wired to value some attributes and behaviors more than others.

Why?

Those attributes and behaviors display someone’s ability to meet your known and subconscious needs.

The fearful-avoidant is unique because their attachment style is twofold; half anxious and half dismissive.

There are red flags that are triggering each side of their belief system.

On the flip side, some attributes and behaviors allow them to release their wall and allow a suitable partner into their space.

Stand up tall

I hope you follow my writing and know the fearful avoidant attachment style by their nickname (jokingly) Mr. or Ms. Hot and Cold.

The fearful-avoidant has one foot out of the door for many reasons; they are future forecasting and preventing themselves from getting hurt, you haven’t fully gained their trust, and on the positive side, they want to believe in the partnership.

The fearful-avoidant is testing you, whether it is a subconscious action or not.

Reacting negatively in times of turbulence is an instant turn-off. Conversely, someone who folds under pressure will turn them off just as quickly.

The first green flag they look for is someone who stands their ground and sticks to their values and morals in any situation.

Are you level-headed and not a person who the fearful-avoidant will have concerns about when times are tough?

Do you have boundaries that you stick to no matter who loses space in your life for violating them?

When your partner can say “yes” to the questions above, it will streamline their trust in you.

Roots

The snowball effect of the first green flag rolls into the next one.

The fearful-avoidant grew up in an environment where they couldn’t be sure of themselves.

They expressed themselves with no positive response from caregivers or past partners and received no attention when they voiced themselves.

It is why you see them on the seesaw of being dismissive and anxious; some triggers make them respond in either form.

When you are rooted and grounded within yourself and have control over your responses in situations that could cause emotional swings for the fearful-avoidant, it will make their eyes light up.

Someone who is grounded and well-rooted knows their value and self-worth, and while we do need positive reinforcement from others, this person knows how to give themselves self-gratification.

The person who meets the attributes of this green flag makes sure you “hear their voice” and you “see them” without having to be aggressive to accomplish that feat.

These are attributes that the fearful-avoidant wants for themselves. When you exemplify these, it will build their trust that you can provide that sense of security for them.

Calm

I do not want you to use this last green flag as ammo or any form of attack. Remember that my writing focuses on people transitioning their attachment style and putting in the hard work.

The fearful-avoidant is hard to gain trust from.

The good news is that they desperately want to feel comfortable trusting someone, but, in the past, it has unfortunately backfired.

The last green flag they look for is someone who can help carry the weight as they learn to self-soothe.

It is not your job to make someone have the ability to self-soothe and regulate their emotions.

They want to trust to be vulnerable, sometimes “weak,” anxious, and to know they still have your support as they do the work.

It’s not that you have to do the work for them. They want to know you won’t judge them when they come short.

It is important to remember that as a partner, you are a support system and someone to lean on.

Provide the fearful avoidant with emotional security by recognizing their struggle and being attentive to their needs, sometimes they won’t voice them.

…

Green flags are not just representative of the characteristics and attributes we want. They also represent the areas where someone helps us grow as well.

We shouldn’t stretch ourselves thin to meet someone’s needs, but try our best to meet someone where they are on their growth journey.

…

