Financial Planner Finds Life Purpose – And Their Own Identity – Helping Other Queer & Trans People [Video]

River Nice was feeling unfulfilled at their tech startup. Overworked and underpaid, they found themselves constantly stressed out and exhausted. Then 2016 happened. The shifting political winds in the United States caused River to stop and think about what they were doing with their life. Deciding that they wanted to devote their career to helping trans and queer people manage their finances, River embarked on a several-year path that resulted in them not only starting their own business, but coming into their own identity along the way.
