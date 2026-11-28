By Vittoria D’Alessio

For people whose brain cancer has come back, a cure remains out of reach. But meaningful improvements in care are still possible, says Dr Helen Bulbeck, director of services and policy at brainstrust, a UK-based brain tumour support charity.

“Meaningful doesn’t have to mean miraculous,” she said. “For many people it means more quality time: time at home, time with family, time when they still feel like themselves. It means treatment that’s worth the burden it carries in hospital visits, side effects and fatigue.”

The cancer to which she is referring is glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer in adults. According to the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), it affects around three people per 100 000 each year. It is hard to treat and, despite advances in care, almost always returns.

Toward a new standard of care

Treatment usually starts with surgery to remove as much of the tumour as safely as possible, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. But when the cancer returns, there is no universally agreed approach. The outlook for patients has changed little over the past two decades: most people live for just 12 to 18 months after diagnosis.

Bulbeck’s organisation is a partner in LEGATO, a research project funded through the EU Mission on Cancer. It aims to give patients more of this precious time – a few extra months in which they can remain independent and be with the people they love.

Meaningful doesn’t have to mean miraculous. For many people it means more quality time.

Dr Helen Bulbeck, LEGATO

Started in 2023 and running for five years, LEGATO aims to establish a new standard of care for patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

Currently, there is no evidence-based, universally agreed standard on how glioblastoma should be treated when it comes back. Decisions vary from hospital to hospital and country to country. Medical societies and organisations recommend different approaches because there is no clear evidence that one works better than another.

Finding the best treatment

LEGATO brings together clinical oncologists, radiation oncologists, health economists and patient representatives, including brainstrust. It currently spans 40 medical sites across more than 10 European countries, with more expected to join as the study expands.

Professor Matthias Preusser, a leading European neuro-oncologist at the Medical University of Vienna and coordinator of the LEGATO trial, said he is still struck by the scale of coordination required to run a study of this size.

“It doesn’t take a village. It takes a continent,” he said.

Preusser said the study aims to answer a question that still puzzles doctors: when glioblastoma returns, does adding a second course of radiotherapy to the chemotherapy drug lomustine offer patients a better outcome than lomustine alone?

He said that while chemotherapy is generally considered the standard approach in Europe, there are reasons to believe a combined protocol could help patients live longer without leaving them so sick from side effects that their remaining days are miserable.

“When we’re treating a patient, we want to improve the overall survival time, but also make sure their quality of life doesn’t deteriorate because of the treatment,” said Preusser. “We ask ourselves which treatment approach is best every week in our tumour boards.”

To settle the question, Preusser and his colleagues are running a large, late-stage (Phase III) clinical trial to find out which of the two approaches works better. To compare the two approaches, the trial will recruit 411 patients whose glioblastoma has returned for the first time, at least six months after their previous radiotherapy, and whose tumours do not carry a particular genetic change known as an IDH mutation. Half have already joined.

The trial is designed on the assumption that patients receiving chemotherapy will live around nine months from when their cancer returns. The team hopes a combined approach could extend this by around three-and-a-half more months. It is a pragmatic trial, meaning it is designed to reflect real-world healthcare settings, so the findings should be easy to apply in routine care.

When we’re treating a patient, we want to improve the overall survival time, but also make sure their quality of life doesn’t deteriorate because of the treatment.

Professor Matthias Preusser, LEGATO

If successful, it will provide the evidence needed to set clear European standards of care for recurrent glioblastoma, so treatment decisions are consistent and based on strong evidence.

The findings are also likely to influence international guidelines, including those drawn up jointly by the European, US and Asian neuro-oncology organisations through the World Federation of Neuro-Oncology Societies.

The importance of involving patients

Glioblastoma causes a range of distressing symptoms, including headaches, fatigue, seizures, vision problems, speech difficulties and personality changes.

Because treatments can also seriously affect patients’ quality of life, patient voices have been central to designing the LEGATO trial. The researchers have shared early ideas and draft protocols with patients and advocacy groups, and asked for their feedback.

This feedback has helped shape the trial, including how and when quality of life is measured.

“Patients and caregivers are trusting us with their lives,” said Preusser. “That’s humbling.”

The role of health economics

Understanding whether a treatment improves survival and quality of life is essential, but decision-makers also need to know whether it is good value for healthcare systems.

The analysis by health economists involved in the study goes far beyond comparing the costs of drugs and radiotherapy. It also looks at other pressures on health budgets, such as how often patients are admitted to hospital, how long they stay and the cost of follow-up care.

This will show the overall cost of each treatment approach and help health authorities decide which one to adopt.

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Reasons to remain optimistic

Despite the difficulties, Preusser remains optimistic.

Across oncology, many cancers once considered extremely difficult to treat have seen significant advances in recent years. Preusser points to developments in pancreatic cancer treatment, immunotherapy and monoclonal antibodies, lab-made proteins that home in on specific targets on cancer cells.

Major breakthroughs have proved more elusive in glioblastoma because it infiltrates healthy brain tissue, making it virtually impossible for surgeons to remove every cancer cell. However, Preusser believes progress elsewhere in oncology shows what is possible.

“We’re rewriting the history books every few years,” he said.

He believes the pace of scientific progress gives reason to expect important advances in glioblastoma treatment in the years ahead.

Research in this article was funded by the EU’s Horizon Programme. The views of the interviewees don’t necessarily reflect those of the European Commission. If you liked this article, please consider sharing it on social media.

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This article was originally published in Horizon, the EU Research and Innovation magazine with Creative Commons Attribution

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