Finnegan’s Fancy

Before the ink dried on the contract for the home we currently lease (while we look for one to purchase), we were adopted by a cat. Not just any cat. A tortoiseshell cat. Different from calico cats, “torties” have no white in their coat. And though she’s a female, we call her Finnegan.

Drawn to traditional Japanese Haiku since elementary school where it was introduced to me by my fifth grade teacher — Mrs. Kline — I love the simplicity and direct expression found in three stark lines for a total of 17 syllables:

5 syllables in the first line

7 syllables in the second line

5 syllables in the third line

With that in mind, here’s my nod to Finnegan:

Eyes closed satisfied

back arching on tiptoed paws

into affection.

Do you Haiku?

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan