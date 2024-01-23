Florida Is Shocked, Shocked, to Find Nazis Are Growing in Numbers

Florida markets itself as a vacation wonderland: warm weather, cool breezes, beaches, palm trees, and theme parks. For people looking to move here, there’s no state income tax besides everything above. The one thing you wouldn’t expect to find more than other places are Nazis, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and white nationalists (I consider them one and the same). Yet Florida is rife with these people, and you shouldn’t be surprised.

To his credit, and I rarely give him any, Governor Ron DeSantis passed a law making it illegal to intentionally display or project messages on a property without written consent. It was literally the least he could do after taking fire for refusing to actively condemn his Neo-Nazi supporters that showed up at his speeches and aided him in his war with Disney, waving swastikas and Nazi flags.

It’s no accident that Nazis are growing in numbers in Florida. Many Republicans here talk the same language and hate the same people. DeSantis is at war with the LGBTQ community, Black people, and immigrants, and so are they. The same can be said for the most infamous resident of Mar-a-Lago, who put like-minded people like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller in the White House.

For those keeping track, Neo-Nazis have appeared recently in Altamonte Springs, multiple times at Disney World, and Tampa. Anti-Semitic flyers have turned up in New Smyrna Beach. Projections of swastikas have appeared on buildings in Jacksonville and Miami. The two arrests thus far were related to hanging banners in Orlando. I suspect the penalty won’t be too much, as the arrests are just for show. The Neo-Nazis are proudly proclaiming they’re “everywhere,” and in Florida, it’s undoubtedly true.

The days of Nazis, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and white nationalists keeping hidden are gone. There was a time when the Super Bowl MVP would do a commercial immediately after the game when he was asked, “What are you going to do next?” with the answer being, “I’m going to Disney World.” Now you get the same response from racists.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Only partial blame goes to Ron DeSantis, who sets the current tone. Florida’s openness to Nazis and their kind has long existed. The Florida legislature and state supreme court have backed DeSantis in his cultural crusade. The citizens of the state put them in place. The positive thing is that some of our neighbors self-identify, and we no longer have to wonder.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com