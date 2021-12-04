Four Early Relationship Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

I knew something was off. He kept talking about his ex on our first date, and I was the one who paid for the meal because he didn’t have “cash” with him.

But he was cute, smart and all. So I ignored all the red flags but eventually broke my own heart a couple of months later. I shouldn’t have been surprised because there’s no a better outcome than that.

They say when you are in love, you are so blind that you don’t want to notice their flaws. It doesn’t mean that your date has to be perfect and flawless, but some red flags are there to show you that this someone you’re madly in love with isn’t good for you.

So be more mindful whenever you see these early red flags in your first or even second date. You’ll save a lot of time and pain in the future as you don’t have to deal with it.

They have way too many exes and are proud of it.

Some people just looove dating!

They keep jumping from one relationship to another without a blink. If they break up, the next month you’d already see them with someone new.

Depending on your goal in seeing someone new, this can be a red flag or something you just ignore. Most women, however, want something that eventually leads to a serious relationship.

And if that’s what’s on your mind, then it’s not practical to keep seeing someone who has way too many exes and feel proud about the fact. If they think it’s that easy to date someone, then isn’t it normal to think that they wouldn’t take you seriously?

You certainly don’t want to be in that people in their hit list.

They always talk about themselves.

There’s nothing wrong with talking about yourself, especially when it’s the first time you see your potential partner. But all the time? Then it might be a sign of narcissism.

From experience, dating someone like this will literally make your life upside down. It’s all about them, and you have no room to express your feelings and opinions.

Narcissistic love attention. Their high demand for your “love” can make you feel mentally and emotionally exhausting. Yet you also got nothing in return.

When an unpleasant thing happens in the relationship, you are the one to blame. I’ve had an ex like this who made me feel bad for our breakup, while it’s clear that he was the one who called it off.

They’ve had a history of cheating more than once

You’ve probably heard that once a cheater will forever be a cheater.

I’d slightly disagree as I’ve seen some men did change and become faithful to his wife. I believe people can change for the better.

However, if you know they’ve had a history of cheating multiple times, then it’s a big no. you should runway as soon as possible. There’s no need to prove it yourself — there’s a high chance they’ll do the same to you.

Thinking you are special and somehow can make them stop isn’t practical. When people cheat multiple times, it shows how low the respect they have for their partner.

Though when you ask them, they’ll give you a hundred reasons why their ex was “crazy.”

They aren’t over their ex yet.

I can’t stand people who keep talking about their ex. If you are still into them, why are you going out with me? I’m not even jealous ’cause I barely know you, but it’s annoying. It truly is.

If you are active on dating apps, you probably have encountered someone who isn’t over their ex yet but still wants to give it a try with someone new. It’s a selfish thing to do.

And I’m not alone in this perspective. Many people find it annoying too. Sure, their ex was that great, but that doesn’t mean they have to talk about it all the time to the new person they are currently seeing.

People like this aren’t aware that doing it will only slow down their process of moving on. Then they’d be complaining to you why after years, they still can’t get over their ex.

. . .

Parting Thoughts

My single friends sometimes complain about how they keep falling for the wrong person. And they spent months afterward trying to move on from that someone.

While the truth is, it’s actually not that hard to avoid those mistakes. You just need to be more aware of what your eyes are seeing. If the guy says he’s into commitment and you want to get married so bad, then don’t pick up his call anymore.

Nothing’s going to change. Forcing it to work will only hurt you in the long run.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

