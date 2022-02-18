Freedom From Your Inner Critic

The inner critic can take you off your game in business and out of intimacy in relationships. Today’s guest has a PhD in management and helps leaders solve seemingly unsolvable problems. Interestingly, his work has led him to specialize in helping people find freedom from their inner critic, while simultaneously awakening to a deeper consciousness!

Self-doubt and negativity toward yourself can be one of the most painful experiences in life. When we beat ourselves up or make ourselves wrong, pleasure, connection and success become limited.

I know this first hand and it’s something I have been working with for decades. Thankfully I now have a tool belt of practices to use when my inner critic gets activated. But it isn’t always easy to realize I’ve been hijacked by my inner critic, or to choose to use the tools when I’m in the midst of suffering.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Claus Springborg, has a PhD from Cranfield School of Management on practices to help leaders to solve seemingly unsolvable problems. He has over ten years experience teaching entrepreneurship, management theory and personal development. Would you believe that a lot of what he works with is the inner critic?

The inner critic causes communication struggles and other breakdowns in all areas of life, business being just one of them. In our important conversation about finding freedom from the inner critic we discussed:

What the inner critical parts are actually trying to do for us

The modern understanding of the inner critic, post Freud

4 of Claus' 15 paths of liberation from inner criticism

This is an important one for you if you tend to doubt yourself, or if you’ve found yourself stuck in business or relationships but haven’t known why!

Claus Springborg, PhD is a leadership coach, author, lecturer at Copenhagen Business School and founder of CoCreation where he offers leadership development courses and 1-1 coaching. With a PhD research from Cranfield School of Management on practices that can help leaders to solve seemingly unsolvable problems, Claus has over ten years experience teaching entrepreneurship, management theory and personal development.

Claus is also the founder of Sensing Mind Institute (www.sensingmind.com), where he teaches spiritual development practices that combines traditional spiritual paths with modern cognitive science. Claus has studied various paths of spiritual development, including Enneagram with Claudio Naranjo, Diamond Logos with Faisal Muqaddam and Tibetan Buddhism with Chökyi Nyingma Rinpoche.

As the author of the books Disengaging from Inner Criticism – 15 Paths of Liberation (Sensing Mind Institute) and Sensory Templates and Managerial Cognition – Art, Cognitive Science and Spiritual Practices in Management Education (Palgrave Macmillan 2018), Claus enables leaders to improve their effectiveness by deepening their presence. Using an evidence-based approach, Claus brings humanistic principles, precision, reflexivity and humor to his teaching and coaching work.

