Give Up Blame to Gain Freedom

When we let go of blaming others, or situations, for our discontent, we access incredible amounts of freedom and power. Today’s guest turned one of the most challenging situations you could imagine into a time of growth and possibility. Dr. Fleet Maull guides you to do the same.

Blaming others or situations for our discontent is very common. From where we sit, it often looks like something or someone else is the cause of our suffering. But therapists, coaches and teachers have opened my eyes to see that there is no one to blame, not even myself.

The mindset of blame drains energy and leaves us disempowered. When we shift beyond blame and take personal responsibility, more choices and opportunities arise. You become lighter, freer, and even more successful.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest is the author of a new book: Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live Your Highest Purpose and Be an Unstoppable Force For Good. Dr. Fleet Maull has a wild story. He spent more than a decade in prison. As a Buddhist teacher and senior student of Tibetan teacher Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche, he spent his time as the “Prison Monk”, teaching mindfulness to thousands. He also founded the Prison Dharma Network, an international organization that supports Buddhist and contemplative prison ministry, and the National Prison Hospice Association, which develops end-of-life care programs for terminally ill prisoners.

Our amazing conversation focused on…

Things you may not realize that set you up to suffer and give up power on a daily basis

on a daily basis How to shift from feeling victimized to feeling empowered

What it takes to step into the flow that makes life easier and more meaningful

How to fearlessly live your highest purpose

Fleet’s journey of service in his 14 year prison stint

Fleet shares deep wisdom to relieve human suffering. I highly recommend this episode to support you with everything from relationships to success and personal well-being.

Dr. Fleet Maull is a renowned growth mindset teacher who delivers his training programs and seminars around the world both in-person and online through Heart Mind Institute. He’s a meditation teacher, executive coach, seminar leader, social entrepreneur who works at the intersection of personal and social transformation.

Fleet founded the Prison Mindfulness Institute and National Prison Hospice Association, catalyzing two national movements, while serving a 14-year mandatory-minimum federal drug sentence, 1985 to 1999. Dr. Maull developed the Radical Responsibility empowerment model that embraces 100 percent ownership for each and every circumstance we face, free of blaming oneself or others.

Fleet is a Roshi (Zen master) in the international Zen Peacemaker Order and Acharya (senior Dharma teacher) in the global Shambhala meditation community. He is the author of Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live our Higher Purpose and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good in the World.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com