Heart of Sports: Father, Sons, and Baseball

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:
- The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
- The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
- The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
- The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
- The tender moments among teammates.
It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.
June is Father’s Day month. This June, it was recently announced that MLB is going to have a (shortened 60 game) season, starting by the end of July. (Fingers crossed!)
In the vein of dads, sons, and baseball, we present this feel-good content:
First homer in front of his biggest fan. This is awesome. 🙌
(via corymotivationbaseball/IG) pic.twitter.com/gy7dcA1Zqp
— MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2020
Photo Credit: Twitter/@MLB
