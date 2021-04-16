Dog lovers that we are, when we’re out running errands, we typically notice when other drivers are transporting their four-legged friends around with them.
Recently we were behind a small Honda Fit when all of a sudden a big beige bottom belonging to a Mastiff filled the back window. Quick research on my iPhone told me:
While discussing that astounding fact, we turned the corner behind them. The change in direction must have jostled an as-yet-unseen slumbering giant. Before we knew it, TWO mastiffs—each with their head out a side window—filled the back.
Massive is the word that comes to mind when you first see this dog. Other breeds might match or come close to his height, but the Mastiff outweighs them all. He’s considered the largest breed in the world and can weigh 220 pounds or more.
Len and I laughed and almost in unison said: “Honda Fit—Barely!”
What was your most recent barely fit, tight squeeze situation?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
