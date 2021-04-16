Get Daily Email
Honda Fit — Barely!

What was your most recent barely fit, tight squeeze situation?

Dog lovers that we are, when we’re out running errands, we typically notice when other drivers are transporting their four-legged friends around with them.

Recently we were behind a small Honda Fit when all of a sudden a big beige bottom belonging to a Mastiff filled the back window. Quick research on my iPhone told me:

Massive is the word that comes to mind when you first see this dog. Other breeds might match or come close to his height, but the Mastiff outweighs them all. He’s considered the largest breed in the world and can weigh 220 pounds or more.

Look closely at each side window. [Photo credit: Author]

While discussing that astounding fact, we turned the corner behind them. The change in direction must have jostled an as-yet-unseen slumbering giant. Before we knew it, TWO mastiffs—each with their head out a side window—filled the back.

Len and I laughed and almost in unison said: “Honda Fit—Barely!

What was your most recent barely fit, tight squeeze situation?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

